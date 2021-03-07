Dolce&Gabbana filed a defamation suit in Italian court seeking USD 600 million
- The high-end fashion house Dolce&Gabbana had filed a defamation suit against an Instagram account in the Italian court in 2019 and are seeking USD 600 million in damages.
The Milan fashion house Dolce&Gabbana has filed a defamation suit in an Italian court seeking over $600 million in damages from two US fashion bloggers who reposted anti-Asian comments attributed to one of the designers that led to a boycott by Asian consumers.
The suit was filed in Milan civil court in 2019 but only became public this week when the bloggers posted about it on their Instagram account, Diet Prada. Their feed is widely followed in the fashion world for its cutting commentary on unoriginality in designs and on social issues.
“This whole case is a way of trying to silence Diet Prada, and to silence Tony (Liu) and Lindsay (Schuyler) personally,’’ said Susan Scafidi, director of the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham Law School, which is coordinating the bloggers' defense.
Lawyers for Dolce&Gabbana reached by the AP declined to comment on the case.
The case dates back to November 2018, when Dolce&Gabbana faced a boycott in Asia after outrage over what were seen as culturally insensitive videos promoting a major runway show in Shanghai and subsequent posts of insulting comments in a private Instagram chat.
The show was canceled in the backlash, which included retailers pulling Dolce&Gabbana merchandise and Asian VIPs disavowing the brand.
Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana initially said that Gabbana’s account had been hacked. The two later appeared in a video apologizing to the Chinese people.
“A public apology and a quiet lawsuit really cancel each other out in my mind,’’ Safidi told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Italian defense attorneys filed a brief this week in Milan civil court, arguing that Italy is not the correct venue for the case, given that the blog is produced in the United States and the alleged damages occurred in Asia.
The fashion house is seeking damages totaling more than half a billion euros, Scafidi said.
She said the fashion house is seeking 450 million euros spent to restore brand image since 2018 and damages of 3 million euros for the company and 1 million for Gabbana, to whom the remarks were attributed. The suit also seeks more than 8.6 million euros for the cancellation of the Shanghai show, another 8.6 million euros for staff expenditures and 89.6 million euros for lost Asian sales from November 2018-March 2019.
Since going public, Diet Prada, which has over 2.5 million Instagram followers, has raised more than $38,000 for its defense.
In a statement, Liu and Schuyler both said they would not allow their platform, which has also been vocal about the #MeToo movement, Black Lives Matter and recent attacks on Asians in the United States, to be silenced by lawsuits.
“Diet Prada will continue to be a platform to elevate these crucial issues,” Liu said.
Schuyler called on “public figures and brands to respond to public opinion and media critiques with progressive action, not lawsuits."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus pandemic: Can the death of skinny jeans save retail?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut perfects Indian wear for Mumbai summers in pink-white cotton suit
- Kangana Ranaut looked radiant in a pink anarkali kurta with full, churidar sleeves, a white churidar and a self printed white dupatta. The Queen actor's look is perfect for the blazing heat of Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Graphic prints at Versace in off-calendar fashion presentation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: 11 times she was the queen of ethnic fashion, pics
- Janhvi Kapoor turned 24 today and in order to celebrate the day, we are taking a trip down memory lane and checking out the times she looked marvellous in ethnic attires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cardi B faces backlash over doll likened after her, deactivates Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Style king Allu Arjun looks dapper in every outfit, proof in pics
- Allu Arjun is celebrating his 10 year wedding anniversary with wife Sneha Reddy. The fashion icon can carry every style with the utmost comfort and these pictures are proof.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi University's emerging rap culture grips campus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gigi Hadid marks return to runway post baby Khai with red hair, blue lids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did Sohail Khan's son Nirvan wear Salman's jacket to Ibrahim's birthday bash?
- Sohail Khan's son, Nirvan Khan attended Ibrahim Ali Khan's birthday bash wearing Salman Khan's denim jacket. The piece or art jacket is worth ₹1.2 lakh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why go to Paris when you can buy Hermes in Hangzhou?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Felt free after stopping hyper involved relationship with my mirror: Nidhi Sunil
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japanese author Haruki Murakami designs T-shirt collection inspired by his works
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan makes a style statement in ₹58k purple pinstripe dress
- For a photo shoot, Vidya Balan wore a purple pinstripe dress with a mauve jacket and opted to go sans-accessories. The Kahaani actor taught us how to channel a fierce vibe with our glam in new pics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor slays in oversized hoodie as cousin Arjun turns stylist for her
- Shanaya Kapoor shared images from her impromptu at-home photo shoot with fans on Instagram. The photo shoot was a family affair, as Arjun Kapoor turned stylist and Khushi Kapoor edited the images and delivered the final product.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan in ₹12k co-ord set is all about boss babe vibes with a hint of elan
- Say goodbye to your winter clothes cause it's time to slay in some gorgeous floral print mini skirts and tops like Hina Khan. The actor recently shared images of herself wearing a summery co-ord set and we love it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox