Matt Damon shares his thoughts on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: 'They seem pretty happy right now'

Hollywood actor Matt Damon recently opened up about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship during a rapid-fire question-and-answer round in an upcoming interview for The Carlos Watson Show.

According to People magazine, Matt spoke about the couple while promoting his new movie Stillwater. "Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am," the actor said. He added, "They're both great. I just want for their happiness. They seem pretty happy right now."

Ben, Jennifer and her daughter Emme were spotted leaving Craig's in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The Gone Girl actor has spent time with Jennifer's family in recent months, including an outing that was attended by his own kids along with the pop star's.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Ben and Jennifer were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004 and Ben went on to marry actor Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair, who share three children together divorced in 2018. Jennifer shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.