Jennifer Lopez slays steamy birthday look in a printed bikini, floral kaftan

If you are not already keeping a tab on the top swimwear trends of 2021, American singer Jennifer Lopez will get you excited enough to start curating your own new swimwear wardrobe asap and her latest birthday pictures in a string bikini are proof. Setting fans on frenzy as she made her relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram-official, JLo had us fashion freaks hooked to her sizzling look as she rang in her 52nd birthday on a yacht in a sultry pink and orange printed string bikini layered with a sheer floral printed kaftan.

Taking to her social media handle, JLo set the Internet on fire as she flooded it with a slew of her steamy bikini pictures which were too hot to handle. The pictures featured the diva donning the chic pink and orange printed string bikini that flaunted her killer abs and a well-toned physique and left little for imagination.

She layered the look with an easy breezy yellow base kaftan that sported multi-coloured floral prints all over. Completing her attire with a pair of pink platform heels, the actor accessorised her look with a finger ring, a multiple layered charms necklace, a hat and a pair of sunglasses.

Pulling back her blonde tresses into a messy bun, JLo amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipgloss, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the pictures, “5 2 … what it do … (sic)” and we can’t help but wish for a similar sartorial elegance when we reach that age.

The must-have swimwear trends of 2021 include neons, versatile colours and also soft-to-touch comforting fabrics and modern cuts. As for kaftans, they have journeyed in mainstream western fashion from street styles to hippie fashion and were soon adopted as a lavish ensemble or hostess gowns for casual at-home entertaining. Made of cotton, cashmere, wool or silk, kaftans are now included as a part of summer season lines, staple for tropical holiday-wear and their trendy colour palettes have extended their style genre to even modern and luxury resortwear.

