The world is no stranger to Jeon Jungkook's exceptional visuals and enticing charms but no one was ready for the Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear global ambassador's sexy rockstar avatar in new campaign where the BTS' golden maknae went shirtless to flaunt killer abs. BTS ARMY woke up to the K-pop sensation, Jungkook, flaunting his washboard abs with just a tie, a jacket and a peeking Calvin Klein band above his jeans waistband in a viral video and the Internet went into a meltdown.

Jeon Jungkook flaunts killer abs, sets BTS ARMY on frenzy as he goes shirtless in new sexy Calvin Klein campaign (Photo by Twitter/yoonkoous)

The viral pictures and videos currently breaking social media platforms feature Jungkook back with his curly shag haircut and signature lip ring, donning a classic unbuttoned black denim jacket paired with black pants and a loosely fitted tie around his neck instead of a shirt. Grooving to "Cars" by Gary Numan, the South Korean singer is seen walking down a parking lot, smiling into the camera and striking poses like a seasoned model while accentuating his seductive charms with the branded waistband of his Calvin Klein briefs peeking out onto his torso with each step he takes.

Enjoying explosive popularity, Jungkook quickly trended worldwide on Twitter, with millions of fans sharing photos and videos of the idol. “JEON JUNGKOOK” started trending on Twitter with strong reactions from BTS ARMY and we don't blame them.

This however, is not the first time that Jungkook sent BTS ARMY into crisis mode, spoiling them with choice on whether to admire his physique first or his bold style or amazing body control with effortless grace - all just at the age of 25. A few days back, the brand had teased fans with a campaign teaser on their Pinterest account, where Jungkook was featured sporting the same curly shag hairstyle and slaying in a crop top - a look that left the ARMYs drooling.

While his latest release Seven (feat. Latto) continues to stay on Billboard’s Hot100 for three weeks now, HYBE CEO Park Jiwon has confirmed Jungkook’s solo album is scheduled to be released soon. On BTS member Suga’s YouTube talk show “Suchwita”, Jungkook too had revealed that he has another single coming up after which he will be releasing a small mini album by November.