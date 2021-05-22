Julianne Hough feels fancy and free in 67k barely-there Cult Gaia cover-up

Dancer, choreographer, singer and fitness enthusiast Julianne Hough is best known for her stint as a permanent Dancing With The Stars alum and also being a judge on the talent reality show, America's Got Talent. The stunning 32-year-old has danced most of her life and sticks to quite a fitness and diet routine to maintain her toned physique from her washboard abs to her taut bottom, and not a millimeter of fat or cellulite can be seen on the stunner.

Most recently, Julianne, who is enjoying a beachy vacation in Costa Rica took to her Instagram to share multiple images of herself looking stunning in a skimpy white bikini, which she covered up with an fishnet patterned robe and pants. If it were a yellow polka dot bikini, Julianne would definitely be the poster girl for 'itsy bitsy, teeny weeny' bikinis everywhere. In the images, a beaming Julianne can be seen frolicking about and busting a few moves at the gorgeous beach as she flaunted her toned body. The dancer and singer jokingly captioned, “Feelin’ fancy and free in this sage green ‘cover’ up… not that it’s covering much.”

She went on, “When do you feel the most free? It’s definitely when I’m dancing and embracing the natural elements surrounding me!” she continued, asking her fans, “What can you do today to celebrate the freedom that already lives within you?”

Julianne's beaded sage green bikini cover up is by celebrity favourite brand, Cult Gaia and included two pieces, the Jordan robe priced at $528 (approximately) and the Iriel pants priced at $398, both made of little more than embellished netting. The brand is a favourite among several celebrities and supermodels including Chrissy Teigen, Kylie Jenner and Katy Perry.

Her fans couldn't help but praise Julianne, one commented, “Can’t believe that a fishnet could be sexy,” while another wrote, “Best catch of the sea! Mermaid Jules is caught in the net!”