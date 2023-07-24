Jungkook of BTS shows trendiest way to upgrade flared leather pants with airport appearance. Are you taking notes?

BTS member Jeon Jungkook, fondly referred to as Jungkook or JK, is known for leaning towards sartorial choices that are casually practical and trendy at the same time. The Seven singer's fashion tends to be laidback and effortless. Today, after completing a rigorous promotional schedule in the US and UK, Jungkook returned to South Korea. Several videos and pictures of Jungkook at the Incheon International airport made it to social media. His airport look in a classic black shirt and flared leather pants with interesting details stole the show.

BTS member Jungkook arrives in Korea

Jungkook of BTS shows the trendiest way to upgrade flared leather pants with his latest airport appearance. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several fan pages shared the arrival video of Jungkook on social media. The clips show JK exiting the Incheon International airport, greeting his fans and media with a bow, and leaving for his car. He waved at ARMY from inside his car after opening the window before leaving. Many fan accounts on Twitter and Instagram gushed over the Seven singer's choice of clothing - he wore an all-black ensemble. Scroll through as we decoded his airport outfit and how ARMY reacted to JK's return below.

BTS' Jungkook's all-black comfy, trendy and quirky airport ensemble

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jungkook wore a black cotton shirt from the shelves of Maison Mihara Yasuhiro to arrive in Korea. The blouse features a wide collar neckline, a chest patch pocket, droopy shoulders, front button fastenings, long sleeves, buttoned cuffs, a straight hem, a front logo patchwork, and a relaxed silhouette.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The member of K-Pop supergroup styled the classic black cotton shirt with the most stylish and trendiest flared leather pants. They feature a baggy silhouette, inner velvet lining, embossed details on the front, slits on the back, and a relaxed fitting. He accessorised the ensemble with his signature chunky black boots, a bucket hat with a frayed hem, and silver hoop earrings in one ear.

About JK's single Seven

Meanwhile, Jungkook recently released his single Seven featuring Korean actor Han So-hee in the music video. The hit song has already created several records, including No 3 on the Official UK Singles Chart. In its first week, the video garnered an astounding 833 million views. Additionally, all seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - of the K-pop phenomenon have been working on or have released their solo projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}