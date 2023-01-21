Jungkook to be ambassador for Versace as BTS deals with luxury fashion brands? Here's what his FIFA 2022 look cost

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan or Bangtan Boys members — RM (Kim Namjoon), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jung Kook (Jeon Jungkook) are rightly the titans of fashion and music and Kookie's mesmerizing performance at the FIFA 2022 World Cup opening ceremony made Billboard history as a solo artist and also by becoming the only non-footballer in the list of top 5 people mentioned on social media around the football event apart from being the first Korean artist in history to perform solo at FIFA where his breathtaking legendary Versace look was copied henceforth by BTS Army and fashion enthusiasts. From Butter teaser to FIFA 2022 World Cup opening ceremony, BTS maknae Jungkook has flaunted hottest looks in Versace, making him look damn desirable and after Dior signing Jimin, Valentino roping in Suga and J-Hope's latest stint at Louis Vuitton 2023 F/W Fashion Show, is Kookie next in line to be the brand ambassador of Versace?

Three years back, Louis Vuitton did the unthinkable by bringing BTS to be its brand ambassadors in 2021 however, when the video teaser of BTS' Butter dropped in May 2021 and the Internet went into a meltdown, one could not help but notice that septet looked exceptionally handsome in the suits from the best of luxury brands. Jungkook flaunted the best sartorial visual aesthetic as he slayed in a double-breasted crystal-embellished Versace blazer, which costs $5550 or ₹4.5 lakhs approximately.

Next in 2022, Donatella Versace, Italian fashion designer and Chief Creative Officer of Versace brand proudly shared Jungkook’s look from his World Cup performance on her IG reel and his captivating features and physique in the absolutely breathtaking all-black look made him a hot topic of conversation among media outlets and fans alike. Sparing no effort to look superb, JK looked dapper in an embellished bomber jacket, which retails for $14,775 or ₹12 lakh approximately.

South Korean singer Jung Kook performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20, 2022. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

It was paired with Versace's black cargo pants that cost $1225 or ₹99k approximately and completed his attire with a pair of Bottega Veneta boots that are priced at $1650 or ₹1.3 lakh approximately.

South Korean singer Jung Kook performs at the opening ceremony prior he World Cup, group A soccer match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

A part of BTS charm is that they believe the general notions of masculinity are outdated and establishing the same, Jungkook accessorised his look with a pair of silver bold boss earrings that cost $71 or ₹5k approximately.

The outfit is credited to Versace's Spring Summer 2023 Menswear collection and Jungkook's legendary look has been copied and imitated by many on social media ever since. Jungkook's photos in the stunning look have been posted by Donatella Versace and the official Versace accounts on social media.

The BTS Army has been rooting for JK as the new face of Versace and the rumour mills that Jungkook is likely to sign a deal with Versace are only gaining momentum ahead of any official announcement by the brand or the superstar.