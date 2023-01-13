Kaftans: Tips to style them for a trendy and chic look

Kaftans are a versatile and stylish wardrobe staple that can be worn in a variety of ways. These comfortable yet stylish clothes are back in trend in India and across the world! Their recent resurgence proves they are both comfortable, stylish, and versatile. Whether daytime or nighttime, it is possible to elevate your look in no time with the right choice of fabric and accessories. From a T-length Kaftan dress to an oversized maxi and deep neck Kaftan top to a partywear silk Kaftan midi – the options are many and can be worn in multiple ways, depending on one’s style. (Also read: Fashion guide: The return of the kaftan dresses and sartorial tips to style them )

Talking to HT Lifestyle, Prakruti Gupta Rao, Fashion expert and the Co-founder of The Kaftan Company, shared some useful tips that will help you pull off the Kaftan look like no other.

1. Solids for lovers of simplicity

Just one or two solid Kaftans will go a long way! For those who have never worn a Kaftan and want to invest in a basic yet versatile version, a solid-coloured piece can be a breath of fresh air. A statement white or black Kaftan can be paired with accessories of any kind and are apt for all the seasons throughout the year. During summers, use vibrant chunky jewellery to enhance the outfit, while for winters, layer up with a jacket and scarf to achieve utmost warmth without compromising the style quotient.

2. Berets and boots with a short kaftan

People staying in colder weather or wanting to get their Kaftans out in the winter can instantly level up their fashion game by pairing it with a long jacket, thigh-high boots, and a complementing beret. A multi-coloured Kaftan with bright prints will grab eyeballs for all the right reasons and help you sail through the winter chills while looking chic and glamorous!

3. Embellished for the late-night party

Party enthusiasts looking for something unique yet comfortable can bet on an embellished Kaftan top with printed pants, a belt, and boots. This look goes well in winter, as it is comfortable and stylish. For summer, on the other hand, an embellished Kaftan would look best with dark denim shorts or a pencil-fitted skirt with heels as per one’s comfort. Add a subtle bling using diamond accessories and complete the entire look. With this, you are good to go!

4. Florals for the brunch or beach

Most of us have perceived Kaftans as a summer or beach-friendly outfit, which is partly true. But unlike earlier times, today, the market is full of Kaftans in different prints, fabrics, colours, lengths, and patterns. So, whether you have to meet friends for a brunch outing or stroll by the beach with your special someone, grab a brightly-hued Kaftan, perhaps in one of the trendy neon shades, and match it up with a contrasting bag and sunglasses. You can even don a bohemian look with a maxi Kaftan dress and silver jewellery. Brace yourself to grab all the eyeballs!

5. Ethnic kaftan midi for the upcoming wedding

Traditional Kaftans with embroidery, lacework, or stonework along the neckline are a total game-changer. Those wanting to ditch sarees and lehengas can opt for a Kaftan of this pattern and rest assured, knowing the outfit will be manageable for even long hours. A pair of blingy earrings with a suitable ring and bracelet will add fanciness to an otherwise simple ensemble.

Kaftan redefines comfort dressing like none other in a world that underrates the importance of garment ease and embraces fast fashion. It is no wonder everyone – from celebrities to runway models, influencers to expecting mothers – has begun investing in Kaftans. Rightfully so, they are giving all other ensembles a run for their money!

