Kajal Aggarwal aces cocktail night fashion in sequin bralette top, zardozi shrug

While rumours have it that the South sensation is mommy-to-be, Kajal Aggarwal flaunted her fit physique in a sequin bralette top paired with ethnic blue pants and layered with a zardozi shrug to show off her flawless form in peak condition. Acing the cocktail fashion as she turned cover girl from Fablook Magazine, Kajal laid style inspiration for all those wanting to make heads turn sartorially and dazzle the night away.

Taking to her social media handle, Kajal shared a flood of pictures that showed her sizzling in the bold look. The pictures featured the diva donning the bling blue bralette top that came with a plunging neckline to ooze oomph.

Flaunting a waistline to die for, Kajal teamed the top with a pair of high-waist blue breezy trousers that sported floral golden embroidery all over. Kajal layered the look with a full sleeves floor-length shrug.

Long and flowy, the sheer teal blue shrug was adorned with heavy floral embellishments on it and intricate zardozi work in pink, green, blue and golden to give it an eye-catchy rich look. Completing her attire with a pair of strappy metallic heels, Kajal left her soft curly tresses open down her shoulders.

Kajal Aggarwal in White Lily by Navneet Sidhu (Instagram/fablookmagazine)

She accessorised her look with a state-of-the-art finger ring and a ravishing statement neckpiece from The Leo Jewels. Wearing a dab of glossy coral lipstick, Kajal amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with brown eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, brown eyeshadow and filled-in eyebrows. Striking sultry poses for the camera, Kajal set fans and fashion police on frenzy.

Kajal Aggarwal in White Lily by Navneet Sidhu (Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)

The ensemble is credited to Indian bridal luxury couture, White Lily by Navneet Sidhu, which prides in bridal trousseaus and a versatile range of exclusive hand crafted designs while reinventing elegance, quest for perfection, impeccable finish and sophistication in style. Kajal Aggarwal was styled by celebrity stylists Milli Arora, Kavita Darade and Simran Singh Thakur.

