Kajal Aggarwal in 12k floral co-ord set scores high on comfort and style

If you have kept up with actor Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu's Instagram account, then you know that her sartorial formula has always been simple yet effective. While she loves wearing traditional weaves or high-end designer ensembles, it is co-ord sets of all kinds that have been a favourite for the actor lately. And her recent look from an ethereal shoot is proof.

Kajal Aggarwal's stylist Sayali Vidya took to Instagram to share a series of pictures of the actor lounging on a couch while holding a coffee mug today. The actor wore a breezy linen co-ord set from Label : Anushree and looked fresh as a flower for the shoot. She kept things easy, simple and chic with her ensemble worth ₹12k.

Kajal's co-ord piece was replete with vibrant statement floral prints in red, green, orange and mustard hues. The off-white ensemble featured a long crewneck shirt that featured hidden button-up details on the front. The half-sleeve top had a flowy silhouette making it a perfect choice for summer. She scored high on comfort and style with the ensemble.

Kajal teamed the top with straight fit matching printed pants. She accessorised her simply magical look with statement earrings adorned with silver and tassel work. She did not over accessorise the attire to keep the vibe chic and effortless.

Kajal left her locks open with the attire. She styled them in a middle parting with added waves for definition. She glammed up her look with filled-in eyebrows, subtle eye shadow, nude pink lipstick, blush on the cheeks, sleek eyeliner, beaming highlighter on the face, and dewy make-up.

Coming back to Kajal's attire, we have found out all the details for you. The linen co-ord set is worth ₹12,500 and will be a great addition to your wardrobe.

The Linen Floral Coord Set. (labelanushree.com)

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal has Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan, Acharya with Chiranjeevi, a fantasy horror-thriller Ghosty, and another horror thriller with Deekay in the pipeline.

