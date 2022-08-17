Kajal Aggarwal is festive fashion goals in sleeveless red Benarasi sharara set

It is that time of the year in India when the ladies have their wardrobe filled with traditional outfits or looking for fashion cues to don on the varied festivals from Raksha Bandhan to Teej, Janmashtami, Malayalam New Year, Ganesh Chaturthi and other celebrations that have marked almost all the weeks this August and Bollywood hottie Kajal Aggarwal is the perfect festive fashion goals this season as she slew in a sleeveless red Benarasi sharara set. The diva laid fashion cues to slay ethnic style this festive weekend but with a sultry twist as she dolled up in the sleeveless red silken Benarasi sharara set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Having been the most trending ethnic outfit in 2021, sharara styles continue to be a celebrity favourite in New Year 2022 and Kajal's latest pictures are enough to back our claim as she turned our ethnic fashion hero in the red sharara set. Roping in the charm of the bygone era, Kajal made us fall in love with ethnic fashion and is once again traditional wear world's knight-in-shining armour as she took to her social media handle and shared two pictures from her latest photoshoot where she was seen putting her sartorial foot forward.

The pictures featured the diva donning a sleeveless red silken brocade kurti that was adorned with gota patti hand embroidery and exquisitely detailed embellishments. It was teamed with a match red sharara pants that came with pockets and sparkling polka dots all over while layering the look with a red dupatta, which ended in golden tassels lining the hem and that is all the sparkle we need for upcoming festive celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajal Aggarwal in red sharara set (Elevate Promotions)

Leaving her luscious tresses open down her shoulders in mid-parted hairstyle, Kajal accessorised her look only with a pair of precious stone-studded earrings. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Kajal amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Kajal set the Internet on fire. She was styled by bridal makeup artist and celebrity stylist Susmita Patel.

Kajal Aggarwal in red sharara set (Elevate Promotions)

The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer, Anita Dongre’s eponymous brand that boasts of an affinity for indigenous craft tradition coupled with a modern aesthetic, luxurious designs that leave unforgettable impressions, exquisite ensembles and handcrafted jewellery. The sharara set originally costs ₹1,20,000 on the designer website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kajal Aggarwal's sharara set from Anita Dongre (anitadongre.com)

A fad trend in the 60s, sharara styles are pretty, stylish and super-comfy and Kajal just raised the bar of ethnic fashion goals with her breath-taking look in the sleeveless red silken Benarasi sharara set. Kajal Aggarwal undoubtedly looked like the queen of prints and we can’t wait to recreate this look on our next ethnic outing. What do you think?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}