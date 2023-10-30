Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Alaya F, Rakul Preet Singh to Sobhita Dhulipala; stars attend OTT Play Awards: Who wore what

Celebrities attended the OTT Play Awards last night in Mumbai. The guest list included stars like Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F, Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajkummar Rao, Mithila Palkar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Saiee Manjrekar, and many more. Celebs arrived on the red carpet dressed in striking looks. While some looked stunning in their eye-catching outfits, some did not impress with their OOTDs. Scroll through to find out who wore what at the award show.

OTT Play Awards 2023: Who wore what on the red carpet

Kajol

Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Alaya F, Rakul Preet Singh to Sobhita Dhulipala - stars attended OTT Play Awards 2023. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kajol attended the OTT Play Awards 2023, dressed in a black bodycon gown. The star's ensemble features a plunging square neckline, sheer full-length sleeves, a corseted bodice, gathered details on the front, a figure-sculpting silhouette highlighting her frame, and an ankle-length hemline. She wore the outfit with strappy heels, an embellished ring, dangling earrings, centre-parted open silky long locks, smoky eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, glossy mauve lip shade, and light contouring.

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor poses for the paparazzi at the OTT Play Awards 2023. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Anil Kapoor walked the red carpet at the OTT Play Awards 2023 in a dapper black suit featuring a crisp button-down shirt, which he layered with a sleek blazer with front button closures, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, and a tailored fitting. He completed the red carpet look with straight-fitted pants, dress shoes, tinted sunglasses, a side-parted backswept hairdo, and his signature moustache.

Alaya F

Alaya F made heads turn at the OTT Play Awards 2023 in a deep red bodycon gown. The ensemble featured a wide square neckline flaunting her decolletage, sheer full-length sleeves, a see-through bodice, a gathered design on the front, a figure-hugging silhouette showing off her svelte frame, and a floor-grazing hem length. She styled the gown with stacked gold bracelets, matching earrings, statement rings, high heels, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, muted smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, and side-parted open wavy locks.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh also chose a deep red-coloured ensemble for the red-carpet event. She looked stunning in a two-piece outfit featuring a corseted blouse and a floor-sweeping skirt. While the sleeveless top has a wide U neckline, an asymmetric cropped hem, a structured bodice, and a bodycon fit, the skirt features a gathered design on the front, a floor-grazing hem, and a free-flowing silhouette. A top knot, layered gold neckpiece, statement rings, shimmery eye shadow, nude lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara on the lashes, and beaming highlighter rounded it off.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan looked dapper in a sleek grey suit featuring a tailored blazer and straught-fitted pants. He styled it with a crew-neck black jumper, deep brown-coloured dress shoes, trimmed beard, and backswept hairdo.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha walked the red carpet in a black mini dress embellished on the front in silver and black sequins. She styled the ensemble with an oversized matching blazer, black pantashoes with killer high heels, statement rings, centre-parted open wavy locks, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, feathered brows, and beaming highlighter.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala chose a crumpled gold tissue silk saree for the OTT Play Awards show. The star wore the six yards with a matching kurti blouse featuring brocade embroidery, side slits, and full-length sleeves. She glammed up the ensemble with a choker necklace, matching earrings, embellished juttis, gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, nude lip shade, and a sleek top knot adorned in white floral hair accessory shaped in a halo.

