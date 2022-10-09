Kajol's blush pink organza saree and plunging neck blouse worth 34k is a must-have for your Karwa Chauth wardrobe

Karwa Chauth is right around the corner, and married women are gearing up to observe nirjala vrat (fast) for the prosperity and long lives of their husbands. During the puja ceremony, women deck up in traditional ensembles and jewellery. While most prefer the colour red for this festival, you can also go the non-conventional route by opting for pastel shades and minimal styling. We have the perfect inspiration for you to create a similar look - Kajol's blush pink organza saree and plunging neck blouse she wore for the Durga Puja celebrations. Keep scrolling to find out more details about the traditional attire.

Kajol's blush pink organza saree is a must-have for Karwa Chauth

On Saturday, Kajol dropped a video in which she flaunted her ethereal look dressed in a blush pink saree and matching blouse. The Tribhanga actor captioned the post, "Feelings are far larger than they appear on camera." Kajol's six yards is a perfect pick for Karwa Chauth celebrations. You can glam it up by wearing a choker necklace, heavy jhumkis, bangles and bold makeup. Her organza and chanderi mukaish drape in the clip is from the shelves of the Luxury prêt and elegant couture label Devnaagri by Kavita and Priyanka Jain. Check out Kajol's post below. (Also Read: Kajol in ₹2 lakh dress says 'Happy Halloween witches', flaunts hourglass frame)

What is the price of Kajol's saree?

Kajol's blush pink embroidered saree and sleeveless blouse are available on the Devnaagri website. While the saree is made with organza and chanderi mukaish fabric, the blouse comes in gajji silk. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹34,500.

The saree and blouse set Kajol wore in the video. (devnaagri.com)

Kajol's blush pink six yards comes adorned in minimal sequin embellishments, gold gota patti borders, scalloped lace embroidery on the pallu, and intricately painted floral motifs in pink, white, blue, golden and green shades. She wore a matching blush pink sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging V neckline and back, dori ties, cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette to complete the traditional attire.

Lastly, Kajol accessorised the six yards with emerald and gold jhumkis and embellished bracelets. A messy bun adorned with white floral embellishments, black winged eyeliner, fuchsia pink lip shade, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter, dainty bindi, and on-fleek brows completed the glam picks.