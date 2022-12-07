Kajol in floral saree for Salaam Venky promotions looks gorgeous in these black-and-white pictures: Check out here

Kajol is currently busy with the promotions of her slice-of-life drama film, Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi. However, amid the packed schedule, the star has left no stone unturned to serve fans with gorgeous ethnic moments. While promoting the movie in Kolkata recently, Kajol draped herself in a floral embellished saree and a sleeveless blouse. She posted a few coloured and black-and-white pictures of herself dressed in the ensemble on Instagram and looked extremely beautiful. (Also Read | Nora Fatehi and Kajol steal the show in gorgeous outfits at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 shoot: All pics and videos inside)

Kajol shares gorgeous black-and-white photos in a floral saree

On Tuesday, Kajol took to social media to share pictures of herself from the Kolkata leg of Salaam Venky promotions. "Feeling the Kolkata vibes #KolkataDiaries #RedForSalaamVenky #SalaamVenky," she captioned the post. It features a few coloured and black-and-white photos of the actor, looking like a vintage dream in the monochrome ones. She draped herself in a beauteous black floral saree and styled it with a contrasting red blouse. Check out the pictures below.

Regarding the design elements, Kajol's saree comes in a black hue decorated with intricate floral patterns in pink, green, white and peach shades. It also features scalloped borders adorned in silver gota and threadwork. Kajol wore the six yards in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder.

Kajol teamed the drape with a contrasting red blouse featuring strap sleeves, a plunging wide neckline, a fitted bust, and a cropped hem. For the accessories, she styled the traditional ensemble with statement gold and silver earrings, matching rings, and heels.

Kajol stuns in a floral saree and sleeveless blouse for Salaam Venky promotions in Kolkata. (Instagram)

In the end, Kajol chose smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, berry-toned lip shade, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, darkened brows, and glowing skin for the glam picks. A dainty bindi and side-parted open silky straight tresses gave finishing touch to Kajol's promotional look.

Meanwhile, Kajol's film Salaam Venky is set to release on December 9. It also stars Vishal Jethwa, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra, and Rahul Bose. Aamir Khan also has a cameo in the slice-of-life drama.