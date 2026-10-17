Kajol stuns in elegant orange saree as she celebrates Durga Puja Shashti with children Nysa and Yug Devgan at Mumbai pandal. Watch

As Durga Puja festivities continued on Saturday, October 17, marking Shashti, actor Kajol made a graceful appearance at Mumbai’s North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal with her children, Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan. Dressed in festive ethnic ensembles, the family sought blessings from Maa Durga, offering a glimpse of their traditional celebrations.

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Several videos shared by paparazzi on social media captured the family at the pandal. One clip showed Kajol posing with Nysa and Yug in front of the Durga idol, giving fans a peek into their festive outing. Let's take a closer look at what each of them wore and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai’s iconic 90s look in Saajan Saajan featured a corset-inspired lehenga that was ahead of its time, recalls fashion designer Neeta Lulla )

Kajol’s sunshine-hued saree brings festive elegance

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Kajol embraced the festive spirit in a warm orange saree featuring a sheer drape and intricate golden embroidery along the borders. Delicate sequin embellishments added a hint of shimmer, making the ensemble an elegant choice for the occasion. She paired the saree with a sleeveless blouse featuring coordinating gold detailing along the edges.

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{{^usCountry}} The actor completed her traditional look with statement silver jhumkas and a small red bindi. Her hair was neatly secured in a sleek bun, while her understated makeup enhanced the overall elegance of her ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor completed her traditional look with statement silver jhumkas and a small red bindi. Her hair was neatly secured in a sleek bun, while her understated makeup enhanced the overall elegance of her ensemble. {{/usCountry}}

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What Nysa and Yug wore

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Nysa Devgan offered a refreshing contrast to her mother’s warm-toned ensemble in a powder blue silk saree. The standout feature was its broad silver zari border, which added a traditional touch to the soft, elegant colour palette. She paired the drape with a matching short-sleeved blouse, creating a coordinated festive look.

Keeping her styling understated, Nysa wore her hair in loose, natural waves and complemented the ensemble with a red bindi, stacked bangles and delicate jewellery.

Yug Devgan kept his festive look simple and comfortable in a light grey, short-sleeved kurta featuring subtle sequin embellishments. He paired it with white trousers, creating a clean, understated combination that complemented the occasion without appearing overly elaborate. A traditional red tilak completed his look, adding a ceremonial touch to the ensemble.

Take festive style cues from the Devgan family

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From Kajol’s vibrant orange saree to Nysa’s pastel silk drape and Yug’s understated kurta, the family’s Shashti outfits showcased three distinct approaches to festive dressing. Rich colours, traditional borders, subtle embellishments and carefully chosen accessories emerged as common style elements.

For those looking to refresh their festive wardrobe this Durga Puja, the takeaway is simple: embrace traditional silhouettes, experiment with colours that suit your personal style, and use accessories thoughtfully.