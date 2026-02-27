Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan steals the spotlight in bold '2026 version' of Kareena Kapoor’s Bole Chudiyan look: Pics

Following in the footsteps of Shloka Ambani — who wore a recreation for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's wedding festivities in 2024 — Nysa Devgan has now debuted a '2026 version' that is as daring as it is nostalgic.

Manish Malhotra has once again dipped into the archives of Bollywood’s sartorial history to prove that some looks never truly go out of style — they just evolve. Decades after Kareena Kapoor set the gold standard for sangeet fashion as ‘Poo’ in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the next generation of Bollywood royalty is putting a modern spin on her peach Bole Chudiyan look. Also read | Shloka Mehta recreates Kareena Kapoor's iconic Bole Chudiyan look for Anant Ambani's sangeet. Pics

Nysa's outfit features a stunning voluminous ombre lehenga that transitions from soft peach to a deep coral at the hem, dripping in silver sequin work and intricate floral embroidery. Breaking away from the original choli’s short-sleeved silhouette, Nysa wore a bold, strapless bandeau-style blouse. The back is the true showstopper, featuring a series of daring horizontal criss-cross straps that give the traditional look an edgy vibe.

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn, stunned in a coral-and-peach ensemble that pays homage to the original 2001 Manish Malhotra creation while embracing contemporary fashion trends. While the original Kareena Kapoor look is famous for its youthful energy, Nysa’s version leans into a sophisticated, sultry aesthetic.

Nysa vs Kareena: how the look evolved While the DNA of the outfit remains the same, the styling reflects 25 years of fashion evolution. While Kareena wore an asymmetrical, short-sleeved U-cut choli with a modest back, Nysa's strapless blouse gave the illusion of a choli with a strappy, open back. Kareena's flared palazzo version featured silver sequins and threadwork in a scattered pattern, while Nysa's lehenga was covered in denser, linear sequin detailing with a heavy border at the base.

The vibe of Kareena's look is playful, trendy, and quintessential Y2K with a soft, flowing hairstyle and a classic maang tikka, while Nysa's look is more sophisticated and high-glamour, featuring a sleek updo with a side-swept fringe and dewy, ‘glass skin’ makeup.

A timeless legacy Sharing Nysa's photos on Instagram on February 27, fashion designer Manish Malhotra noted that the Bole Chudiyan song effectively started the custom of Indian wedding sangeets as we know them today. He highlighted how Kareena’s costumes have transcended generations, becoming a permanent fixture in pop culture.

"Nysa Devgan is gorgeous and vibrant in the new version 2025/26 of what we at our atelier call the 'Bole Chudiyan' outfit... Indian fashion trends transcending generations," he wrote.