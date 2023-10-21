Kajol with Yug visits Durga Puja pandal to celebrate Saptami; looks stunning in pink saree and sleeveless blouse: Watch
Kajol visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai to celebrate Saptami with her son Yug. Kajol wore a stunning pink saree and sleeveless blouse for the occasion.
Durga Puja celebrations are underway all across the country in fervour. Bollywood celebrities are also marking the festival. Kajol visited a Durga Puja pandal today with her son, Yug, to celebrate Saptami (which falls on the second day of Durga Puja). Pictures and videos of the actor arriving at the puja celebrations made it to social media. She was accompanied by her son, Yug. Paparazzi also clicked Tanishaa Mukerji at the pandal. Scroll through to check out what Kajol wore.
Kajol and Yug clicked at the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai
Paparazzi pictures and videos show Kajol and Yug arriving at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai, posing for the media while standing in front of Maa Durga's idol at the pandal, and praying to the Goddess. The mother-son duo celebrated Saptami with other devotees. The actor chose a Rani pink-coloured saree and a sleeveless blouse for the occasion. She styled it with minimal accessories and glam picks. Read our download on her Pujo look below.
Kajol's Rani pink chiffon saree features intricate embroidery on the borders and the drape. The actor wore it traditionally, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder elegantly. She chose a sleeveless blouse featuring sequins and diamantes in a floral pattern, a wide U-neckline, a backless silhouette, a dori tie on the back, and a fitted design to complete the Saptami outfit.
Kajol accessorised her traditional look with jhumkis, bracelets, platform high heels, and rings. Lastly, she chose subtle eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, and mauve lip shade for the glam picks. A centre-parted sleek bun adorned in a rose gajra completed the Saptami look.
Meanwhile, after Saptami, devotees of Maa Durga celebrate Durga Ashtami. It falls on October 22 this year.