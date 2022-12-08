'Queen' Kajol is the picture of elegance at Salaam Venky screening in chic saree and sleeveless blouse: See pics, video

Last night, many stars stepped out in the city to attend the screening of Kajol's latest film Salaam Venky. The guest list who came to enjoy the slice-of-life drama included Vishal Jethwa, Revathi, Aamir Khan, Tanishaa Mukerji, Yuvraj Singh, Tanuja, Ishita Dutta, her husband Vatsal Sheth, and more celebrities. Kajol stole the show at the red-carpet event in traditional attire. She came dressed in a dual-toned chiffon saree and a matching sleeveless blouse, garnering compliments from fans who called her 'queen'. (Also Read | Kajol in floral saree for Salaam Venky promotions looks gorgeous in these black-and-white pictures: Check out here)

Kajol is the picture of elegance at the Salaam Venky screening

On Wednesday, Kajol, the cast of Salaam Venky, and a few other celebrities attended the screening of the slide-of-life drama in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked Kajol arriving for the event, where she posed for them on the red carpet. The actor chose a dual-coloured saree for the occasion, styled with matching accessories and a sleeveless blouse. The chiffon drape comes in a grey and maroon shade decked in silver gota patti embroidery and white tassels on the border and the pallu. She wore the six yards traditionally, displaying the maroon-hued pallu on the back and securing it on the shoulder. Check out the pictures and video.

Meanwhile, Kajol chose a dark maroon sleeveless velvet blouse featuring a wide plunging U-neckline, fitted bust, and cropped hem to complete the traditional look. As for the accessories, Kajol teamed the six yards with a diamond and ruby decorated choker necklace, a matching ring, and metallic gold strapped high heels.

In the end, Kajol chose glossy nude lip shade, rouged cheeks, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, sleek black eyeliner, darkened brows, and smoky eye shadow for the glam picks. A centre-parted and crown-braided messy low bun gave the finishing touches to Kajol's makeup.

Kajol attends the screening of Salaam Venky. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

If you loved Kajol's saree, you could choose it for the ongoing wedding season. It is perfect for night receptions or engagement parties. While Kajol styled it in a minimal aesthetic, you can add a twist by leaving your tresses open, opting for bold makeup picks, and silver oxidised jewellery.

Meanwhile, Salaam Venky releases on December 9. Directed by Revathi, the film stars Vishal Jethwa, Kajol, Rajeev Khandelwal, Aahana Kumra and Rahul Bose. Aamir Khan also has a cameo in the movie.