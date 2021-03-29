Kajol's colourful Holi wish for fans showcases her dreamy collection of sarees

Holi is the colour of festivals and happiness where people smear gulal on the faces of their loved ones. However, Kajol has a different definition of Holi colours and happiness. The actor has one of the most beautiful collection of sarees in her wardrobe and guess what, she is showcasing some of them in her recent Instagram post.

The actor took to her social media and shared a montage of herself wearing some of the most fabulous sarees. From red to blue, green, yellow and maroon the actor was seen wearing six yards in every colour. Now you know what we mean when we say that she has a dreamy collection of sarees and the actor looks breathtaking in each and every one of them.

Kajol posted the aforementioned clip with the caption, “This is what it would look like, If happiness came in Colours! #HappyHoli (sic),” and wished her fans on the auspicious day. Check it out:

Kajol knows how to make a saree work with just the right accessories and minimal makeup. She adds her own touch to the six yards of elegance and makes it red carpet-worthy. Have a look at some of the other times she wore a saree:

But it is not just sarees that the actor can slay in, she looks stunning in all types of outfits. Be it jumpsuits or gowns, she nails them all.

On the work front, Kajol is currently soaring high on the success of her short film Devi as it received a Filmfare award for the Best Short Film (popular). The 2020 release also featured Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve and Shivani Raghuvanshi. She was even a part of the recently released Netflix film Tribhanga. The 2021 movie even had Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles.

