Kajol’s Durga puja wardrobe: From mustard yellow and blue to classic red, 4 stunning saree styles to bookmark this festive season

When it comes to Durga puja fashion, Kajol knows how to bring her A-game. From one gorgeous saree look to another, she’s serving some serious ethnic fashion goals this festive season. From stunning drapes to statement-making details, let’s take a look at all the outfits she wore this Navratri and pick some style notes. (Also read: Kajol stuns in elegant orange saree as she celebrates Durga Puja Shashti with children Nysa and Yug Devgan at Mumbai pandal. Watch )

Kajol’s yellow-blue saree look to red festive glam

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Kajol proves that yellow and blue make for a gorgeous combination in her latest saree look. She wore a mustard-yellow chiffon saree featuring intricate zari embroidery along the borders, draped traditionally with the pallu falling gracefully over her shoulder.

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She paired it with a blue V-neck blouse that added a lovely contrast to the look. Blue glass bangles and jhumka earrings completed her ethnic ensemble. For her beauty look, she went with kohled eyes, blushed cheeks, nude lips and a red bindi on her forehead. With her hair tied back in a ponytail, Kajol looked absolutely elegant.

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{{^usCountry}} In another stunning appearance, Kajol embraced festive glamour in a rich red saree by Anavila. Featuring delicate gold geometric patterns and floral motifs, the saree beautifully blended traditional charm with a modern aesthetic. She paired it with a matching short-sleeved blouse featuring a deep neckline and accessorised with an elaborate kundan choker, matching earrings and a tiny red bindi. A neatly styled bun, softly defined eyes and warm-toned lips completed her elegant festive look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another stunning appearance, Kajol embraced festive glamour in a rich red saree by Anavila. Featuring delicate gold geometric patterns and floral motifs, the saree beautifully blended traditional charm with a modern aesthetic. She paired it with a matching short-sleeved blouse featuring a deep neckline and accessorised with an elaborate kundan choker, matching earrings and a tiny red bindi. A neatly styled bun, softly defined eyes and warm-toned lips completed her elegant festive look. {{/usCountry}}

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Vibrant colours to traditional charm

Kajol looks stunning in a peach-orange silk saree against a rich red backdrop. The saree features a subtle sheen, contrasting green and purple borders, and intricate gold embroidery with delicate motifs along the pallu. She pairs it with a vibrant pink sleeveless blouse with a low back, adding a bold pop of colour to the traditional ensemble. Statement gold jhumka earrings lend a classic ethnic touch, while her side-parted, voluminous waves, warm nude makeup, glossy lips and softly smoked eyes complete the look beautifully.

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In another gorgeous ethnic look, Kajol serves up some major festive fashion inspiration in a dual-toned saree that transitions from mustard yellow at the top to a soothing mint green at the bottom. The lightweight drape features delicate scalloped gold zari borders with tassel details, adding just the right amount of festive glam.

She pairs it with a heavily embellished sleeveless gold blouse and a matching mint-green embroidered potli bag. Statement silver-gold jhumkas add a traditional touch, while her sleek low bun, glowing makeup, subtle winged eyeliner, nude lips and tiny black bindi round off the look beautifully.

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Kajol’s Durga puja looks are all about celebrating tradition with a stylish twist. From mustard yellow and blue to classic red and refreshing dual-toned drapes, the actor serves up plenty of ethnic fashion inspiration. With statement jewellery, beautiful sarees and elegant beauty looks, she proves that festive dressing doesn’t have to be complicated to make an impact. If you’re looking for some last-minute Durga Puja style inspo, Kajol’s wardrobe is definitely worth bookmarking.