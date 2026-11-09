Kangana Ranaut celebrates Diwali in opulent Banarasi-style lehenga showcasing timeless Indian craftsmanship

Kangana Ranaut never fails to impress her fans with her exquisite looks, and this Diwali she brings traditional Indian textiles into the festive spotlight with her Banarasi-inspired lehenga. She shared a video featuring her in a beautiful ensemble with a vintage, royal aesthetic. Here’s the breakdown of her look.

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Decoding Kangana Ranaut’s look

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Kangana opted for a Banarasi-inspired traditional lehenga and heavy jewellery, which radiates old-world charm. From the heavily embroidered blouse to the printed flared skirt, the statement gold jewellery to the traditional hair accessory, each element contributes to the overall richness without making the outfit look excessively contemporary.

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{{^usCountry}} The ensemble features a fitted blouse in a dusty blush-pink, peach and muted gold colour palette. It has a dense, all-over floral and ornamental embroidery pattern, while the short sleeves are short, with embroidery extending across the shoulders and sleeves, creating an interesting contrast. The lehenga skirt is a beautiful contrast to the embroidered outer layer. It features a deep red, rust and maroon colour in blend with cream-coloured printed motifs arranged in repeating patterns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ensemble features a fitted blouse in a dusty blush-pink, peach and muted gold colour palette. It has a dense, all-over floral and ornamental embroidery pattern, while the short sleeves are short, with embroidery extending across the shoulders and sleeves, creating an interesting contrast. The lehenga skirt is a beautiful contrast to the embroidered outer layer. It features a deep red, rust and maroon colour in blend with cream-coloured printed motifs arranged in repeating patterns. {{/usCountry}}

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The skirt has a voluminous, gathered silhouette, with multiple visible tiers or layered sections. Rather than draping in a modern way, Kangana went with the Indian Gujarati style drape, traditionally known as seedha pallu with front-heavy embroidery, borders, or work on the fabric.

Jewellery and makeup

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In the era of minimal jewellery, Kangana complemented her lehenga with a heavily embellished, traditional gold choker that features intricate detailing, with a textured, multi-layered appearance. She has also added a delicate gold maang tika to complement the elaborate necklace without competing with it and traditional gold earrings. Her hair is neatly centre-parted into a low bun and accessorised with gajra.

Her makeup is relatively understated, which works beautifully with the elaborate outfit. The softly defined base gives the skin a natural, even finish, while the eyes are subtly defined with eyeliner and mascara, and the lips appear to have a natural pink-nude finish.

Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who has been serving as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha since 2024. She has been honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.