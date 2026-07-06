Kangana Ranaut exudes timeless elegance in sky blue leheriya saree with pearl and diamond jewellery at airport: Watch

Kangana Ranaut's love for sarees has made her the unequivocal champion of the elegant and traditional six yards. Whether she's attending film events or carrying out her parliamentary duties, the actor consistently proves that few can match her mastery of the silhouette.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's traditional look in a leheriya saree.

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While stepping out of an airport on July 5, Kangana was snapped by paparazzi in a traditional leheriya saree, elegantly styled with a luxurious black tote bag and stunning pearl jewellery. Here's a breakdown of the actor-turned-politician's airport fit:

Leheriya saree gets a luxurious twist

The leheriya saree Kangana Ranaut wore at the airport has a gorgeous sky blue shade, with white tie-dye lines that distinctly decorate the fabric. For the uninitiated, leheriya is a traditional tie-dyeing technique practised exclusively in Rajasthan. It results in a distinct pattern of brightly coloured, irregular stripes that resemble waves rippling across the fabric. Historians trace its origins back to the 17th century.

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{{^usCountry}} The gold embroidered borders and intricate floral embroidery on the pallu add an elegant touch to the drape. Kangana wore the six yards traditionally, with the pleats done elegantly on the front and the pallu draped across her shoulders. She paired the saree with a matching sky blue-coloured blouse with a scoop neckline, sleeveless design, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette. The accessories {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gold embroidered borders and intricate floral embroidery on the pallu add an elegant touch to the drape. Kangana wore the six yards traditionally, with the pleats done elegantly on the front and the pallu draped across her shoulders. She paired the saree with a matching sky blue-coloured blouse with a scoop neckline, sleeveless design, a cropped hem, and a fitted silhouette. The accessories {{/usCountry}}

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For the jewels, Kangana wore diamond-studded earrings, a luxurious single-strand pearl necklace, pearl and emerald gold rings, a gold Serpenti bracelet, and a chic gold bracelet watch. She rounded off the styling with a pair of broad-framed sunglasses and a luxe Hermes Kelly bag.

For her tresses, the actor tied her curly locks in a neat topknot, and for the glam, she went with a red bindi, feathered brows, glossy pink lip shade, light rouge-tinted cheeks, and a dewy base.

Style lessons to steal from Kangana

Kangana's latest appearance is proof that investing in handcrafted textiles can instantly elevate your wardrobe. Her look offers three easy style takeaways: let your saree be the statement piece, pair heritage weaves with classic jewellery like pearls, gold or diamonds, and keep hair and makeup understated to let traditional craftsmanship shine.

About Kangana Ranaut

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Kangana Ranaut is an award-winning actor and a filmmaker. She also entered politics and has been serving as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha from Mandi since June 2024. She is one of the youngest Indian actors to win a National Film Award at 22, for Best Supporting Actress for Fashion (2008).