Kangana Ranaut heads to Jaisalmer shoot of Tejas in stunning pink handloom sari

Thalaivi actor Kangana Ranaut is known for a lot of things, and her fashion sense is definitely one of them. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor recently bagged her fourth National Film Award for the Best Actor (female) category, for her movies Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi and Panga, and after promoting the trailer of her upcoming film Thalaivi based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the late J Jayalalithaa and having a small celebration for her 34th birthday, the busy actor headed to Jaisalmer for the remaining shoot of her upcoming movie Tejas. Kangana looked absolutely resplendent as she once again favoured the saree for catching her flight, she wore a pale pink handloom saree with a chunky pearl necklace and lilac handbag to match. Her hair was up in a bun, and she smiled for the papparazzi waiting for her at the airport with minimal makeup and black sunnies on her face.

And though the actor skipped wearing a mask herself, she still took to her Instagram to share how she was distressed at the rising Covid cases, sharing pictures of herself praying in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha, before leaving for her shoot in Jaisalmer. She wrote in the caption, "It was a very short trip home, now leaving for Jaisalmer for #Tejas shoot, distressed to see COVID cases rise everywhere, praying for everyone's well being .... also thank you for all for all the love and kindness bestowed upon #ThalaiviTrailer."

She had also recently shared her new look for Tejas, in which she will be seen playing the role of an Air Force officer. Apart from Tejas, Kangana will also be seen in Thalaivi, the first trailer of which was also unveiled recently. It is a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has Dhaakad and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.