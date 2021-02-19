Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white, prays at Puri Jagannath temple amid Dhaakad
Whether its for good or bad, Kangana Ranaut is always in the news, be it for her explosive tweets and statements or for her stunning ensembles, the Dhaakad actor always manages to cause a stir. Most recently, Kangana headed to the Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha, and looked stunning as always in a gorgeous white and gold palazzo kurta set with Chikankari and silver kamdani work on it. Kangana had her hair up in a bun, she wore a big choker on her neck and big earrings, she completed the look with matching mojris. Kangana shared little teachings and anecdotes via tweets about the temple as well as Lord Krishhna, in one such tweet she wrote, "We always see Krishna with Radha or Rukmani(Laxmi) but in Puri Jagannath Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings, Balrama n Subhadra(Arjun’s wife, Abhimanyu’s mom) Pulsating with the energy of his heart chakra whole place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it, enchanted. (sic)"
Another tweet said from Thursday read, "Krishna loved not just humans, when he played flute animals reptilians all came hypnotised and drooled over him, he famously made love with his eyes wherever they fell, my analogy is he wanted to leave his heart for those he missed, separated by thousands of years but joined by a (heart)." Another tweet expressed her excitement for going to Puri Jagannath temple and said, "So close to Krishna’s heart, tom morning I will meet him.... do you know what I am talking about? Watch this video and let me know your analogy why he left his heart behind like this in Puri ...." And another from Thursday night said, "Oh I am so excited.... almost shivering with excitement... 6am Darshan but how will I spend this night ... this night seems like a yug.. (sic)". In Hinduism, yug means a large period of time.
On the professional front, Kangana has been shooting for action film Dhaakad in Madhya Pradesh alongside Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana plays Agent Agni in the film produced by Sohail Maklai and directed by Raznees Ghai, it is set to release in October of this year. Her other upcoming projects are Thalaivi and Tejas.
