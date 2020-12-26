e-paper
Travel / Kangana Ranaut does Christmas right, with a hiking session in the hills

Kangana Ranaut does Christmas right, with a hiking session in the hills

Kangana Ranaut is making the most of winter in the hills, and went for a hike followed by a picnic with her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel and new sister-in-law Ritu.

travel Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 14:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut(Instagram)
         

Kangana Ranaut had quite an active Christmas this year as she decided to go hiking with her sister-in-law Ritu and her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel. The ‘Queen’ actor took to Twitter and Instagram on Saturday morning to share a few pictures from her “wonderful” hiking experience. Kangana is seen in a red puffer jacket, jeans and black boots, her curly hair flowing free. While one picture sees the actor seated on a hilltop with a smile on her face and a picnic basket, the other one sees her posing with her sister and sister-in-law. Another picture captures Kangana enjoying with her little nephew seated on her lap. “Went hiking with my family yesterday, wonderful experience,” the 33-year-old actor wrote. The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor also shared how her sister-in-law has been teaching her about Instagram filters. “P.S my bhabhi is Instagram Queen, she knows everything about all filters, and teaching me how to use them,” she further wrote.

 
 

On Friday, the Thalaivi actor shared photos from her Manali home, along with Rangoli and Ritu. The house was decked with lights and a stunning Christmas tree could be seen in the backdrop. Kangana shared Christmas wishes, with a condition, “Merry Christmas to only those who respect and accept all Indian festivals. Merry Christmas to only those who don’t do selective activism only around Hindu festivals.”

Some people in Delhi trying to teach me democracy every day: Modi
Centre not cooperating, indulging in propaganda for political gains: Mamata
China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psyops. It’s a reminder
8 UK returnees test Covid positive in Kerala, now being tested for UK strain
Amit Shah to review election preparedness in Assam
Madhya Pradesh cabinet okays bill against forced conversions
As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show
Watch: Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad
