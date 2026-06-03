Kangana Ranaut looks straight out of a royal portrait in Kanjeevaram silk saree, kundan jewels and gajra-adorned hair

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to make a style statement. Whether she's attending a parliamentary session or promoting a film, fashion always remains front and centre. Her latest appearance was no different. For the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, the 40-year-old turned heads in a stunning handwoven Kanjeevaram silk saree by celebrated textile revivalist Gaurang Shah. Let's decode her ensemble and take some style notes. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut promotes millets and colourful thali for balanced diet, says ‘eat local, eat seasonal’ for better health )

Kangana Ranaut stuns in handwoven Kanjeevaram saree

Kangana Ranaut dazzles in traditional Kanjeevaram silk saree for film launch. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

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On June 2, Kangana took to Instagram and shared a carousel of stunning pictures, looking every bit like royalty. She draped a stunning ivory handwoven Kanjeevaram silk saree featuring delicate floral motifs scattered across the body. The highlight of the ensemble was the rich magenta-purple border adorned with intricate gold zari work, adding a regal contrast to the soft ivory base.

Complementing the saree was a matching half-sleeved silk blouse in a vibrant jewel-toned purple, embellished with traditional gold butis and an ornate zari border at the sleeves. The combination of ivory, purple and gold created a striking yet elegant palette that perfectly balanced sophistication with grandeur.

How she styled her look

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{{^usCountry}} Kangana kept her accessories rooted in tradition, opting for an exquisite kundan and emerald jewellery set. A layered choker necklace, matching statement earrings, delicate bracelets and rings added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana kept her accessories rooted in tradition, opting for an exquisite kundan and emerald jewellery set. A layered choker necklace, matching statement earrings, delicate bracelets and rings added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her beauty game was equally on point. She chose a radiant, dewy base, softly kohled eyes, fluttery lashes and nude lips that allowed the saree to remain the focal point. A tiny bindi added a touch of classic Indian elegance, while her hair, styled in a half-updo and adorned with fresh white flowers, brought a graceful, almost vintage feel to the look. About Kangana Ranaut {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her beauty game was equally on point. She chose a radiant, dewy base, softly kohled eyes, fluttery lashes and nude lips that allowed the saree to remain the focal point. A tiny bindi added a touch of classic Indian elegance, while her hair, styled in a half-updo and adorned with fresh white flowers, brought a graceful, almost vintage feel to the look. About Kangana Ranaut {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who has been serving as the Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, since June 2024. Over the course of her career, she has earned widespread acclaim, winning four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. She has also featured multiple times on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In recognition of her contributions to Indian cinema, she was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who has been serving as the Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, since June 2024. Over the course of her career, she has earned widespread acclaim, winning four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. She has also featured multiple times on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In recognition of her contributions to Indian cinema, she was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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