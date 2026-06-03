Kangana Ranaut looks straight out of a royal portrait in Kanjeevaram silk saree, kundan jewels and gajra-adorned hair
When it comes to saree fashion, Kangana Ranaut rarely misses. Her latest handwoven Kanjeevaram look for Bharat Bhagya Vidhata is elegance at its finest.
Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut never misses a chance to make a style statement. Whether she's attending a parliamentary session or promoting a film, fashion always remains front and centre. Her latest appearance was no different. For the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, the 40-year-old turned heads in a stunning handwoven Kanjeevaram silk saree by celebrated textile revivalist Gaurang Shah. Let's decode her ensemble and take some style notes. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut promotes millets and colourful thali for balanced diet, says ‘eat local, eat seasonal’ for better health )
Kangana Ranaut stuns in handwoven Kanjeevaram saree
On June 2, Kangana took to Instagram and shared a carousel of stunning pictures, looking every bit like royalty. She draped a stunning ivory handwoven Kanjeevaram silk saree featuring delicate floral motifs scattered across the body. The highlight of the ensemble was the rich magenta-purple border adorned with intricate gold zari work, adding a regal contrast to the soft ivory base.
Complementing the saree was a matching half-sleeved silk blouse in a vibrant jewel-toned purple, embellished with traditional gold butis and an ornate zari border at the sleeves. The combination of ivory, purple and gold created a striking yet elegant palette that perfectly balanced sophistication with grandeur.
How she styled her look
Kangana kept her accessories rooted in tradition, opting for an exquisite kundan and emerald jewellery set. A layered choker necklace, matching statement earrings, delicate bracelets and rings added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the look.{{/usCountry}}
Kangana kept her accessories rooted in tradition, opting for an exquisite kundan and emerald jewellery set. A layered choker necklace, matching statement earrings, delicate bracelets and rings added just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the look.{{/usCountry}}
Her beauty game was equally on point. She chose a radiant, dewy base, softly kohled eyes, fluttery lashes and nude lips that allowed the saree to remain the focal point. A tiny bindi added a touch of classic Indian elegance, while her hair, styled in a half-updo and adorned with fresh white flowers, brought a graceful, almost vintage feel to the look.
About Kangana Ranaut{{/usCountry}}
Her beauty game was equally on point. She chose a radiant, dewy base, softly kohled eyes, fluttery lashes and nude lips that allowed the saree to remain the focal point. A tiny bindi added a touch of classic Indian elegance, while her hair, styled in a half-updo and adorned with fresh white flowers, brought a graceful, almost vintage feel to the look.
About Kangana Ranaut{{/usCountry}}
Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who has been serving as the Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, since June 2024. Over the course of her career, she has earned widespread acclaim, winning four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. She has also featured multiple times on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In recognition of her contributions to Indian cinema, she was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020.{{/usCountry}}
Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who has been serving as the Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, since June 2024. Over the course of her career, she has earned widespread acclaim, winning four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. She has also featured multiple times on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In recognition of her contributions to Indian cinema, she was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020.{{/usCountry}}
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