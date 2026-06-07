Kangana Ranaut proves polka dots never go out of style in a stunning 15K saree; her high ponytail steals the show

Kangana Ranaut is on a style streak while promoting her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, delivering one striking look after another. The actor consistently makes a statement, whether she's attending parliamentary sessions or stepping out for movie promotions. Her latest appearance is no different.

Kangana Ranaut stuns is floral polka dot saree at Bharat Bhagya Vidhata promotions.(Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

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Channelling timeless old-school glamour, Kangana dazzled in a classic polka-dot saree paired with a sleek high ponytail. Let’s decode her look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut looks straight out of a royal portrait in Kanjeevaram silk saree, kundan jewels and gajra-adorned hair )

Kangana Ranaut dazzles in polka-dot saree

Ditching heavily embellished ensembles for something more understated, Kangana stepped out in a graceful ivory saree adorned with a charming mix of black polka dots and colourful floral prints.

The flowy drape featured delicate blooms scattered across the fabric in vibrant shades of pink, red, blue, and green, creating a striking contrast against the soft ivory base. The fusion of playful polka dots and romantic florals lent the ensemble a nostalgic appeal while keeping it fresh and contemporary. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring broad straps and a flattering V-neckline that perfectly complemented the lightweight silhouette.

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{{^usCountry}} How much her outfit cost {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How much her outfit cost {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If Kangana’s elegant saree instantly caught your eye and you’re tempted to recreate the look, you’re in luck. The stunning floral polka-dot drape is from the label The Silk Story and comes with a price tag of ₹15,500. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If Kangana’s elegant saree instantly caught your eye and you’re tempted to recreate the look, you’re in luck. The stunning floral polka-dot drape is from the label The Silk Story and comes with a price tag of ₹15,500. {{/usCountry}}

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What truly elevated the look was Kangana's beauty styling. Channelling old-school diva energy, she swept her hair into a sleek high ponytail with softly curled ends, adding a polished retro touch. A tiny black bindi sat elegantly on her forehead, enhancing the vintage charm of the outfit. For makeup, the actor kept things classic and refined with winged eyeliner, softly defined eyes, subtle contouring, rosy cheeks, and a nude lip shade.

Her accessories were equally noteworthy. Kangana chose a statement pearl choker layered with a pendant necklace and coordinated it with pearl stud earrings, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming the look.

About Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is an Indian actor, filmmaker and politician who has been serving as the Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, since June 2024. Over the course of her career, she has earned widespread acclaim, winning four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. She has also featured multiple times on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list. In recognition of her contributions to Indian cinema, she was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2020.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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