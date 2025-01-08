Kangana Ranaut's press tour style for her film Emergency is an ode to fashion: Her new baby blue look is just so fresh

Days after wowing actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and fans alike with her white bodycon dress, Kangana is back with another stellar look – a romantic baby blue lace-embellished top and matching flared midi skirt from the designer label, Self-Portrait.

What Kangana wore and how much does it cost

On Tuesday, Kangana was a vision of elegance in the blue lace skirt and top combination. Her top marries baby blue lace and scalloped hems with a relaxed boxy silhouette. The fitted skirt featured an A-line silhouette and was paired with the matching lace top and statement earrings for a day of Emergency promotions. Her top is priced at £260 (approximately ₹27,861), while the skirt comes with a £280 (approximately ₹30,004) price tag on the brand's official website.

In true fashionista style, Kangana relied on the power of dazzling accessories to enhance her powerful look. She finished the look with statement rings and earrings from Goenka India and Aurnument, pointed Aquazzura pumps (embellished, of course) and loose soft waves. The actor kept her makeup minimal and let her impeccable and healthy-looking skin take centre stage.

Fashion inspiration from Kangana's latest look

Wearing bright reds, oranges and pinks, as well as more muted creams and whites, are winter staples. But thanks to Kangana's new look, you'll find that baby blue is far easier to wear than you might have initially thought.

Like her, pair a skirt with matching top for an elevated take on tonal styling. You can also style your blue top with white linen trousers for an easy day look. Wear a pale blue waistcoat with a matching bottom and just add a jacket for a going-out look that's perfect for chilly weather.