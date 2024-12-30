Kangana Ranaut decks up in a gorgeous golden co-ord set. It costs…

Kangana Ranaut slayed like a queen as she served fresh fashion inspo with a set of pictures on her Instagram profile. Kangana announced the release date of her upcoming film Emergency on Instagram as she set fashion goals higher in a gorgeous co-ord set. The actor played muse to fashion designer house Self-portrait and picked a golden co-ord set. Also read | Kangana Ranaut is a master at styling sarees: A look at all her Emergency movie promo outfits Kangana Ranaut played muse to fashion designer house Self-portrait and picked a golden co-ord set. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Here’s what Kangana wore:

Kangana looked stunning in a golden boucle cropped jacket with metallic finish at the borders. The jacket featured a closed neckline, full sleeves, checkered details and golden metallic finish at the neckline and the buttons. Kangana teamed it with a matching boucle midi skirt with bodycon details. The skirt featured matching golden metallic finish at the waist and pockets at the sides. “Fitted to flatter the form, dress it down with a t-shirt or pair with the matching jacket for your next soirée,” read the description on the official website of the fashion designer house Self-portrait.

How much her co-ord set costs?

According to the official website of Self-portrait, the golden boucle jacket is priced at £430 ( ₹46,293) and the midi skirt is priced at £280 ( ₹30,144). Kangana’s golden co-ord set costs ₹76,437. Also read | MP Kangana Ranaut switches Parliamentary grace with Bollywood glam in latest saree look. Here's what it costs

The golden boucle jacket is priced at £430.(www.self-portrait.com)

The gold boucle midi skirt is priced at £280.(www.self-portrait.com)

Here’s how Kangana accessorised her look:

Kangana kept it minimal as she decked up in diamond-studded statement ear studs. In nude pumps from the house of Louis Vuitton, Kangana completed her look for the day. Styled by hair stylist Haseena Shaikh, Kangana wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with wavy details. Assisted by makeup artist Albert Chettiar, the actor decked up in minimal makeup as she let her ensemble do all the talking. In golden eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude pink lipstick, Kangana looked perfect. Also read | Kangana Ranaut embraces retro charm in floral saree and checkered blouse for Emergency promotions. Pics

Here’s how netizens reacted:

In no time,Kangana’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. Netizens commented, “Mother is mothering.” One fan wrote, “Beautiful, so elegant, so gorgeous Kangana ji,” while another comment read, “Respect to Kangna Ranaut.”