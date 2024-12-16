MP Kangana Ranaut switches Parliamentary grace with Bollywood glam in latest saree look. Here's what it costs

Kangana Ranaut, actor-politician, is known for her love affair with sarees as she is often seen flaunting elegant drapes during Parliamentary sessions with unmatched grace. But her latest look is a refreshing departure from her recent style. Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, Kangana turned on her Bollywood glam mode, stunning everyone in a gorgeous saree. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut channels royal elegance in tissue saree worth ₹58k and opulent jewels for Emergency promotions: See pics ) Kangana Ranaut dazzles in teal-green saree at Hyderabad event.(Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut rocks glam saree look

Last night, Kangana took to Instagram, sharing a series of pictures on her Stories, where she looked absolutely stunning in mesmerising teal-green saree. Let's decode her look and take some style notes.

Her saree, crafted from luxurious chiffon, featured intricate silver sequin dandelion embroidery scattered elegantly across the fabric, with a detailed silver sequin border adding to its allure. She styled it traditionally, letting the pallu cascade gracefully from her shoulders.

She paired the saree with a matching corset-style georgette blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline, tie-on straps, and intricate silver sequin floral embroidery all over, adding an extra touch of glam to her look.

How much her saree costs?

If Kangana’s stunning saree has you swooning, we’ve got the details you need. Her six yards is from the shelves of the brand Summer by Priyanka Gupta and come with a price tag of ₹58,000.

Kangana Ranaut's saree comes with a price tag of ₹58,000.(www.lovesummer.in)

Kangana accessorised her look with an opulent diamond choker necklace and matching statement earrings, perfectly tying the ensemble together. Assisted by makeup artist Albert Chettiar, she flaunted nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and glossy pink lipstick. With the help of hairstylist Haseena Shaikh, she styled her luscious tresses into soft curls and let them loose in a side partition, perfecting finishing off her glam ethnic look.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the 2023 film Tejas. She is gearing up for her next big release, the highly anticipated film Emergency, a biopic about former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, slated to hit theatres on January 17, 2025.