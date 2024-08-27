Kangana Ranaut is a master at styling sarees: A look at all her Emergency movie promo outfits

Kangana Ranaut arrived in Mumbai for the promotion of her upcoming movie Emergency. She donned an understated white saree with subtle pink floral prints, carrying herself with unapologetic aplomb. She accessorized with boss-lady shades, grey juttis, and a brown handbag that looks simple and innocuous but is actually a pre-owned Birkin bag from Hermès worth Rs. 42,82,195. The actor knows how to ace sarees with epic styling and accessories, which was evident in all of her movie promotion outfits. Kangana Ranaut donned exquisite saree and traditional jewellery for her movie promotions.(Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

ALSO READ: Barrel silhouettes are the hottest trend for Fall/Winter 2024: Here's how to rock this bold look

Her promotional outfits radiated a rustic luxury, rich in grace and poise. Here are her best movie promotion looks. In most of her promotional outfits, she opted for a timeless saree, primarily in beige with accents of strong secondary colour, to achieve a royal look.

Floral beige opulence

The ensemble stands out because of the unique splash of rich colours in the neutral beige.(Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut’s first look comprised a regal fusion of a muted beige colour with pink and white floral accents. The saree featured intricate embroidery. She wore a scoop neckline blouse, that had delicate floral motifs around the neckline, and a geometric star-like pattern on the sleeves. A red-beaded necklace complemented her outfit well. The richness of the crimson beads added a striking contrast to the muted saree. The actor’s hair was styled in a vintage-inspired bun with an old-school curl. A matching pair of red dangling earrings with gold in the centre was worn. She completed her look with a red bindi.

ALSO READ: From Malaika Arora to Kubbra Sait: The drop- waist trend returns

Verdant gold richness

The green accessories added a contrasting freshness to the golden monochrome look.(Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Another look with a beige saree, and this one had strong dark green accents in the accessories. Beige is a neutral warm colour and the earthy greens added a refreshing touch of freshness to the ensemble. In an entire monochrome look of beige, her statement green choker stood out and enhanced the look. Stunning in a beige saree, the borders had fine embroidery work. This tissue fabric saree had translucent pallu, featuring a full-sleeved, round-neck blouse in a matching beige hue. Her hair was parted in the centre and jasmine garland decorated her bun. She accessorised with layered necklaces, a rustic golden necklace complementing the green choker necklace. To top it off, she sealed the look with a green bindi.

Retro nostalgia

This look was reminiscent of old-Bollywood nostalgia. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Parting from her beige streak, she embraced an old-school charm in the ensemble with a red checkered, collared blouse. The blouse had faux breast pockets. Her white saree with pink rose print radiated with a soft-feminine and romantic vibe. Channeling vintage vibes for another hairstyle, she styled her hair into neat waves that further added to the retro charm.

ALSO READ: Fall’s 2024 top colours: From rust orange to cherry red; how to wear the season’s hottest shades