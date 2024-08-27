From Malaika Arora to Kubbra Sait: The drop- waist trend returns

The drop waist dress is a style that’s either loved or loathed. But one thing’s for sure: it’s making a comeback. Once a staple of the flapper era is making a return to the modern fashion scene. “The drop waist trend, which gained popularity in the 1920s, continues to be a timeless style choice. Its effortless ease and comfort, combined with its inclusive silhouette, have made it a beloved option for women for decades", says Designer Nachiket Barve This iconic silhouette which is characterized by a low-slung waistline that falls at the hips or upper thigh, offers a refreshing departure from the relaxed and oversized trends that have dominated recent years

This iconic silhouette which is characterized by a low-slung waistline that falls at the hips or upper thigh, offers a refreshing departure from the relaxed and oversized trends that have dominated recent years. Spotted on red carpets at Cannes Film Festival, outside shows at Paris Fashion Week, the drop waist dress has evolved, adapting to various fashion eras. From the glamorous gowns of the 1920s to the minimalist designs of the 1990s, this dress has always managed to stay relevant.



CONTEMPORARY TAKE

Today, designers continue to reinterpret the drop waist dress, incorporating modern fabrics, patterns, and embellishments. Recently, designers like Gauri and Nainika and Prabal Gurung have showcased their interpretations of the drop waist dress in their Spring/Summer 2024 collections. These contemporary takes add sophistication and movement to the silhouette, making the drop waist dress a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

“Boho chic dresses and corseted looks are perfect complements to the drop waist, creating a vintage-inspired aesthetic.,” says designer Shruti Sancheti.



SUITABLE FOR ALL BODY TYPES

The drop waist’s graceful lines and flattering fit make it suitable for a variety of body types. It’s particularly well-suited for long dresses and offers versatility, allowing for accessorizing with a belt for a more traditional look or a blazer for a contemporary edge. “Knit is my personal favorite fabric for the drop waist, with a contrasting fabric for the bottom. However, chambray, fluid silk, and cotton also pair beautifully with this silhouette, notes Sancheti.

How to style drop waist dress

A well-chosen necklace can balance the elongated torso created by drop waist garments.

Pair with heels to further elongate the legs and prevent the upper body from appearing disproportionate.

Opt for a cute mini bag instead of a sling bag for a stylish and coordinated look.

To fully embrace the vintage appeal of the drop waist dress, pair it with retro-inspired footwear like platform heels or strappy sandals.

Inputs by stylist Isha Bhansali