Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor prove less is more in comfy outfits and no-makeup look at the airport. Watch

Aside from red-carpet events and promotional tours, your favourite celebrities' fashion sensibilities get witnessed at the airport. While some stars take a relaxed approach in sweatsuits or other comfy fits, others aren't afraid to incorporate minidresses into their travel roster. However, comfort takes precedence for everyone while travelling. For instance, Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's latest airport look for returning to Mumbai. The two divas wore comfy outfits and a no-makeup look and proved less is more.

Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's less is more airport look

Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor clicked at the airport in comfy outfits and no-makeup look. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor recently travelled to Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix. The paparazzi clicked Kareena arriving in Mumbai last night and posted pictures and videos on social media. They also posed snippets from Janhvi Kapoor's arrival in the bay. While Kareena chose a head-to-toe all-white look for her travels, Janhvi looked fashionable in a tank top and jogger pants set. Scroll through to see what the two divas wore for arriving in Mumbai and read our download on their airport looks.

Kareena Kapoor had a blast in Monaco while watching the F1 Grand Prix. For her arrival in Mumbai, she wore a cream-coloured tracksuit featuring a sweatshirt and jogger pants set. While Kareena's sweatshirt features full-length sleeves, a hoodie, drooping sleeves, front pockets and a loose silhouette, the pants come with cinched hem and a baggy fitting.

Kareena styled the ensemble with chunky white lace-up sneakers, a tan-coloured top handle bag, and tinted sunglasses. In the end, Kareena chose a pulled-back sleek bun, glossy lips, rouged skin, a dewy base, and no makeup for the glam pick.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor wore a lavender-coloured tank top and dark plum pants at the airport. The top features spaghetti straps, a plunge neck and back, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped midriff-baring hem length. She wore it with the track pants featuring a high-rise waist and a flared fitting.

Janhvi teamed the outfit with a nude-coloured scarf wrapped around her neck, a Goyard tote bag, and slip-on sandals. Lastly, open wavy locks, glossy nude lip shade, rouged dewy face, and no makeup rounded off her airport look.