'Boss Lady' Kareena Kapoor shows how to glam up pantsuit with sultry sports bra for latest photos, we love it: See here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the undisputed style icons of the industry. Kareena's sartorial choices throughout her long-spanning career are proof of the same. Whether the actor is attending a red carpet event, a film-industry party or a promotion for her film, she never fails to impress. Kareena's knack for serving casual looks with a touch of evening-wear elegance has also left her fans swooning. Case in point: Kareena's latest photoshoot in a light blue pantsuit which she teamed with a sultry sports bra, creating a trendy and fun look. Keep scrolling to find more details.

Kareena Kapoor's stylish new photoshoot in a pantsuit and sports bra

Mixing athleisure with elegant officewear may seem like a stretch, but Kareena Kapoor Khan shows a stylish way to nail the look. Kareena slipped into a pantsuit for a new photoshoot and teamed it with a bralette-style sports bra. The star created a sultry and classy evening wear look, which you can easily wear to the office on Fridays or for a late-night dinner date with your best friends. Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr styled Kareena for the shoot and shared the picture of the star in the ensemble with the caption, "Boss Lady." Hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori also posted a few BTS images from the shoot and wrote, "The actual photoshoot." See the post. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora win the night in figure-hugging dresses: All pics)

Regarding Kareena's outfit, the pantsuit is in a light blue shade, and the sports bra is in a lavender hue. While the blazer in the suit set features a notch lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, a front pocket and an open front, the pants have a hoop and button closure on the high-rise waist, straight fit silhouette and crisp pleats.

Kareena wore the suit set with a lavender sports bra featuring a plunging V neckline accentuating her décolletage, a fitted bust, criss-cross straps on the midriff decorated with logo print, and a cropped hem length.

Kareena styled the trendy ensemble with lavender and white-coloured front lace-up sports shoes and metallic gold dangling earrings. For the glam picks, Kareena chose nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek brows, blushed cheeks, soft highlighter and sharp contouring. Lastly, side-parted wet and curly open tresses rounded it all off.

What do you think of Kareena's outfit?