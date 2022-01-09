Kareena Kapoor's chic sweater worth 1k for outing with Jeh and Karisma Kapoor is winter look you need

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's casual wardrobe deserves an honorary place in your fashion bookmarks list. The star has served many iconic style moments on the screen and the red carpet. But it is her casual outfit choices for outings in the city, which make her the true style icon. Her recent ensemble to enjoy a family lunch with her son Jeh, sister Karisma Kapoor and mom Babita proves our point.

Kareena was clicked out and about in the city earlier this month with her family. The mother-of-two wore a steal-worthy and winter-ready ensemble for the occasion. Her look includes a simple knit sweater and leather pants that screamed elegance. The sweater is from H&M, and we also have its price details. Keep scrolling to know more.

Kareena Kapoor outside her father Randhir Kapoor's house. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Shutterbugs clicked Kareena outside her father, Randhir Kapoor's house in Mumbai. She chose a beige boxy-style cardigan in a soft, fine knit wool fabric featuring a deep V-neck and buttons down the front. Dropped shoulders, long sleeves, patch front pockets and ribbing at the cuffs and hem completed the chic details of the top.

Kareena kapoor in beige sweater and leather pants.

If you wish to buy the cardigan, we found out the details for you. Called the Fine-Knit Cardigan, the piece will cost you ₹2,299. Currently, it is available at a discounted price of ₹1,329.

The price of Kareena's Fine-Knit Cardigan. (hm.com)

Kareena teamed the sweater with black leather pants. The high waisted bottoms come in a skinny fit that accentuated the diva's long legs. If you wish to layer up Kareena's look for chillier weather, wear a trench coat and an elegant scarf with it.

Kareena Kapoor in a chic ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

A pair of white lace-up sneakers and a chic black top handle bag completed the accessories. The actor also wore a face mask to stay safe and follow the safety guidelines amid the pandemic.

In the end, Kareena chose gold bracelets, a metallic watch, and a sleek chain rounded off the jewel picks. For the glam, the actor went for kohl-lined eyes, glowing face, no-makeup look, black nail paint and side-parted open tresses.

What do you think of Kareena's look?