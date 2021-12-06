Kareena Kapoor starts day with yoga's Ardha Chandrasana to work her core: Read benefits of the pose

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan kickstarted her Monday on a graceful and energetic note by indulging in a yoga session with her instructor. The star is a known fitness enthusiast who diligently works out to keep herself fit and practises healthy lifestyle choices. Her latest yoga routine will inspire you to start your week on a great note.

Kareena, who is married to Saif Ali Khan, practised a yoga pose today that is great for a core workout and fixing body posture. It is called the Ardha Chandrasana or Half Moon Pose. Her trainer, Anshuka, posted a picture of Kareena doing the yoga asana on her Instagram page today. She also listed the benefits of the pose in the caption.

"@kareenakapoorkhan working that core in #ArdhaChandrasana, Practicing this graceful asana bringing in the energies of the moon and the sun, the calm and the cooling, the cooling and the intense, balancing and cantering. This one really helps to improve postural imbalances, better balance and stability and opens up the hamstrings, chest and hips," Anshuka wrote as she shared Kareena's photo. She also used hashtags like #halfmoonpose, #coreyoga, #balance, #yogalove and more.

Kareena, dressed in a black sports bra and printed blue tights, can be seen doing the Ardha Chandrasana or Half Moon Pose. She did the asana by standing on one leg, lifting the other parallel to the floor, then placing one hand on a brick and the other in the air.

Ardha Chandrasana Benefits:

Ardha Chandrasana is great for improving postural imbalances. It also provides balance and stability and opens up the hamstrings, chest and hips. Apart from these benefits mentioned by Anshuka, this pose can help strengthen ankles, knees, legs, abdomen muscles and the spine. It opens up the shoulders and relieves back pain.

