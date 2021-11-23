Kareena Kapoor in pretty white midi dress looks fabulous, it costs less than 30k

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's casual wear wardrobe has always enamoured her fans. The star is known for her chic sartorial choices. Even when stepping out of her house or shooting in the city, Kareena is always impeccably dressed. Her wardrobe is full of stunning floral midi dresses, cosy printed kaftans or youthful jumpsuits. Most recently, she shot an advertisement for which she slipped into a white midi dress and made us fall in love with her style again.

Kareena, who is married to Saif Ali Khan, wore a pretty thigh-high slit midi dress to shoot an ad for a baby products brand. The warm white ensemble, with its simple design elements, elevated the star's beauty. It is a great pick for attending a summer party or even enjoying the fall season looking your glamorous best.

The linen dress is made in India and is from the shelves of the clothing label Malie. If you wish to include it in your wardrobe, we have found out the price for you. It will cost you less than ₹30k. Keep scrolling to see what Kareena's entire outfit looks like, and also find its exact cost.

Kareena Kapoor Khan for an ad shoot.

The warm white ensemble features broderie anglaise, placed on the sleeves, front, back and at the hem and front buttons that go all the way down to the hem. Kareena left the buttons open to create a plunging neckline effect. The bishop sleeves with buttoned cuffs added a luxe touch to her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan for an ad shoot.

Kareena teamed the ensemble with minimal jewels, including rings and gold hoop earrings. She left her wavy locks open in a centre parting, and for glam, opted for glossy pink lip shade, white nail paint, kohl-adorned eyes, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks.

Kareena Kapoor Khan for an ad shoot.

Keen on buying Kareena's dress? Well, it is available on the Malie website. Called the Phony Dress, it will cost you ₹28,000 approximately.

The Phony dress. (malieofficial.com)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. It also stars Aamir Khan. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

