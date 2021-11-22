Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are true sister goals in matching sweatshirt, we love

Sisters who wear matching clothes are the best! And Bollywood's favourite sibling duo Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are proving this to be true. The actors recently wore similar baggy sweatshirts for enjoying an outing in the bay, looking glamorous as ever. And now we are motivated to share a wardrobe with our siblings too.

An Instagram page recently shared a collage of Kareena and Karisma wearing matching grey sweatshirts for stepping out in the city. The two divas chose different aesthetics to style the ensemble.

While Kareena chose a simple and chic look perfect for a day outing, Karisma opted for a laidback street-ready style fit for a night out or a winter brunch date.

Kareena reshared the post on her Instagram stories and tagged her sister too. She also added cute stickers saying 'matchy' and 'true love' to her story. Scroll ahead to see Kareena and Karisma's photos and see how they both styled the same sweatshirt differently.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena wore the baggy grey sweatshirt featuring bishop sleeves, drop shoulders, gathered hem, and an ill-fitted silhouette with wide-leg denim pants. She paired the casual-chic ensemble with minimal accessories, including chunky white sneakers and large-frame sunglasses.

With her silky mane parted in the centre and hanging open, nude pink lip shade, and glowing bare skin, Kareena rounded off the attire.

As for Karisma, the actor's round neckline sweatshirt also carried similar details as Kareena. She chose a more baggy fit and styled it with black joggers in a loose silhouette. A chunky silver chain, rings, black face mask, white lace-up sneakers, and a grey mini top handle bag rounded off the accessories.

Karisma tied her tresses in a sleek half ponytail to keep the street-ready look fuss-free. She chose glowing skin and kohl-clad eyes to complete the make-up.

Who do you believe nailed the look? As for us, we think the sisters looked equally glamorous, and you should take tips from them for wearing your grey sweatshirt in two different ways.

