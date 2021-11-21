Karisma Kapoor is a 'true blue' fashionista. Here's proof

Karisma Kapoor loves everything about fashion - be it decking up in a saree and showing us how to drape the six yards of grace, or spreading weekend vibes on Instagram in a casual tee shirt and a pair of shorts. Karisma's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to give us major fashion goals and the saga of fashion diaries continues on her Instagram.

Karisma, on Saturday, gave us yet another fashion goal to conquer, and this one is a 'true blue' snippet from one of her fashion photoshoots. For the photoshoot, Karisma played muse to the fashion designer house Marchesa and decked up in a short cocktail dress. The designer house is known for their offbeat collections of womenswear and their intricately detailed designs.

In the pictures, shared by Karisma on her Instagram profile, she can be seen decked up in a one-shoulder short dress. The dress perfectly hugged Karisma's shape and showed off her curves. The dress, is intricately detailed in blue, gold and ochre resham threads. Below the waist, the dress consisted of a tie-up bow knot detail with one thigh-high slit.

Karisma decked up in the stunning ensemble and posed for the pictures. "True blue," she captioned her pictures with these words. Take a look:

Karisma accessorised her look for the day in statement earrings from the house of Foro Fine Jewellery. For footwear, the actor opted for classic golden stilettoes. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Mala Agnani Rao, Karisma wore her hair in a clean ponytail. Assisted by makeup artist and hair stylist Kritika Gill, Karisma opted for a bright makeup look. In a combination of blue and nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of soft pink lipstick, Karisma was ready to put fashion police on immediate alert.

