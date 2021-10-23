Karisma Kapoor, in a 62K Kanchipuram saree, is ready for the festive season

Karisma Kapoor’s sense of fashion is goals are us. With every post, the actor manages to set standards of fashion higher for her fans. On Friday, Karisma made our day a whole lot better with a fresh set of pictures and we are drooling since then.

Karisma can do both – be it decking up in a traditional attire and posing with her natural poise or adorning a casual outfit for a day out. Karisma’s sartorial sense of fashion always manages to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes and Friday was no different.

Karisma, for this photoshoot, chose to go all desi in a beautiful Kanchipuram saree. Karisma played muse to the designer house Kankatala and opted for the ethnic ensemble from the designer house’s wardrobe.

Karisma added a pink long-sleeved blouse to her yellow and pink Kanchipuram and made fashion traffic come to an immediate standstill. The yellow saree is detailed in silver zari floral jaal and the contrasting pink korvai borders with the bright pink pallu, detailed in gold zari brocade, gives it a more festive vibe. Take a look at her picture here:

The designer house Kankatala is known for their traditional collection of sarees, decked in intricate detailing. The saree adorned by Karisma in the picture, is priced at ₹62,000 in the designer house’s official website. The saree adorned by Karisma in the picture, is priced at ₹62,000 in the designer house’s official website.(www.kankatala.com)

Within minutes of posting, Karisma’s pictures were flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family. The best comment came from Karisma’s colleague from the film industry – Madhuri Dixit. Madhuri dropped in to write, “Lovely,” and added a heart-eyed emoticon.

Karisma, styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, opted for classic golden jhumkas from the house of Amrapali Jewels. She chose to wear her hair in a clean bun with side braids and a middle part.

Assisted by makeup artist Kritika Gill, Karisma opted for a minimal makeup look. In nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, a shade of pink lipstick and a small black bindi, Karisma looked perfect.

