Karisma Kapoor blends ethnic and mystic vibes in a gorgeous lehenga

  • Styled by fashion stylist Eshaa Amiin, Karisma chose to wear her long tresses in a clean bun and left a few strands around her face free to give the pictures a more ethnic vibe. 
Karisma Kapoor blends ethnic and mystic vibes in a gorgeous lehenga(Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)
Karisma Kapoor blends ethnic and mystic vibes in a gorgeous lehenga
Published on Oct 29, 2021 03:41 PM IST
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Karisma Kapoor makes fashion police come to a standstill with every attire she adorns. Be it making style statements in a casual white tee shirt and a pair of denims or blending poise and ethnicity in a traditional lehenga, the actor can do both with a lot of sass.

On Friday, Karisma gave us a sneak peek of the stunning attire she adorned for one of her fashion photoshoots, and it is making us drool like anything. Karisma blended ethnic and mystic vibes in a black lehenga and posed like a diva in it.

For this photoshoot, Karisma played muse to the fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani and chose a gorgeous lehenga from the designer’s wardrobe. Tarun Tahiliani is famously known for his luxury collections of womenswear and menswear.

In the pictures, Karisma can be seen adorning a black lehenga with intricate embroidered detailing in shades of silver and gold. Karisma wore a long-sleeved blouse embroidered in silver and gold. The midriff-baring blouse hugged Karisma’s shape perfectly and showed off her curves. The actor teamed it with a long flowy skirt of the same print. She wrapped a black dupatta around her arms as she posed for the pictures.

“Hustle and heart can set you apart,” wrote Karisma in the caption. She also added the hashtag #setlife to her pictures. The pictures seem to be from one of her upcoming projects. Take a look at the pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Eshaa Amiin, Karisma chose to wear her long tresses in a clean bun and left a few strands around her face free to give the pictures a more ethnic vibe. Assisted by hair stylist and makeup artist Kritika Gill, Karisma opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her ethnic attire. In drawn eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks, nude eyeshadow, kohl eyes and a shade of dark red lipstick, Karisma was ready to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes of her fashion.

Story Saved
Friday, October 29, 2021
