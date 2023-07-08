Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in vacation mode, enjoying quality time with her handsome husband, Saif Ali Khan, and adorable kids in Italy. Her holiday posts are making waves on social media, as the actress remains quite active and regularly shares glimpses of her outings. Being the ultimate diva, Kareena's Instagram diaries serve as a treasure trove of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. Whether it's a red carpet ensemble or a chic holiday look, Bebo effortlessly slays any outfit to perfection, as evident in her recent posts. Her recent posts are a testament to that, as she dons a stylish white striped dress and poses with Saif, setting goals for all of us. Keep reading to learn more. (Also read: Another day, another slay by Kareena Kapoor in all-white cotton summer outfit and no makeup, will you steal this look? )

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's Stunning Vacation Looks

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan on their stylish Italian getaway. (Instagram )

After sharing delightful pictures of a family dinner and their time spent chilling at a restaurant, the actress created a frenzy among her fans with a Friday story upload. The pictures showcased the stylish couple's striking poses in casual yet chic outfits. With a perfect blend of comfort and style, they became a major source of summer fashion inspiration. Let's take a moment to appreciate their stunning looks.

For her look, Kareena opted for a midi dress from the shelves of the popular clothing brand H&M, priced at 1,4999. The dress boasts a short neck, half sleeves, black and white stripes throughout, and a stylish side slit. She accessorized her outfit with vibrant yellow loafers and a pair of black sunglasses. Kareena completed her casual look with minimal makeup and a sleek bun hairstyle. On the other hand, Saif looked dapper in a red shirt paired with beige shorts. He complemented his ensemble with white loafers, a watch, and sunglasses.

In another post, the duo is seen enjoying a relaxing time at a restaurant. Kareena chose to wear an oversized white and blue striped shirt, paired with a red bralette underneath. Her wavy hair was left open with a middle partition, and she completed her look with black sunglasses and a subtle pink lip colour, radiating effortless beauty. Saif, on the other hand, looked handsomely casual in a blue shirt and a grey cap.

