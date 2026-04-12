Kareena Kapoor redefines 'begum core' in heavy gold earrings, stylish salwar suit: Here's how to copy her ethnic look

Kareena Kapoor continues to prove why she is the ultimate muse for modern Indian fashion. Attending a jewellery brand event on April 11, the actor stunned in an ensemble that seamlessly bridged the gap between Indian heritage and contemporary chic. Also read | Kareena Kapoor channels her inner 'begum' as she poses inside gorgeous study at Mumbai home. See pics

At a recent event, Kareena Kapoor embodied modern Indian style with an ajrakh kurta set. (Instagram/ lakshmilehr)

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Wearing the 'Philori' kurta set from Debyani and Co, Kareena Kapoor leaned into a 'begum core' aesthetic — a look defined by understated grace, rich textiles, and heirloom-quality accessories.

All the details of Kareena Kapoor's look

The outfit itself is a masterclass in textile layering. The kurta features a deep indigo ajrakh print, a traditional hand-block-printing technique originating in Sindh and Gujarat. The label highlighted that the piece is a 'thoughtful mix' of threadwork and zardozi, with sharp geometric chevrons in ivory and red framing the neckline to create a structured, waistcoat-like effect.

Instead of a standard pair of trousers, Kareena sported a heavy poncha salwar featuring vertical stripes and dense embroidery at the ankles, adding volume and a vintage silhouette.

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{{^usCountry}} She completed the look with a sheer cream dupatta and a striking half-up, half-down hairstyle that allowed her impossible-to-miss jewellery – heavy gold earrings and bangles – to take centre stage. Kareena paired her heavy outfit with a soft brown smoky eye with kohl-lined waterlines, a dewy 'glass skin' finish, and a generous sweep of peach-toned blush. A tiny red bindi and a nude-brown lip completed the look. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She completed the look with a sheer cream dupatta and a striking half-up, half-down hairstyle that allowed her impossible-to-miss jewellery – heavy gold earrings and bangles – to take centre stage. Kareena paired her heavy outfit with a soft brown smoky eye with kohl-lined waterlines, a dewy 'glass skin' finish, and a generous sweep of peach-toned blush. A tiny red bindi and a nude-brown lip completed the look. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How to recreate Kareena Kapoor's ethnic look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to recreate Kareena Kapoor's ethnic look {{/usCountry}}

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You don't need a designer wardrobe like Kareena to capture this vibe. The secret lies in the balance between busy patterns and bold gold. Look for pieces featuring ajrakh, kalamkari, or ikat. The key to Kareena’s look is the dark, earthy base, like indigo or charcoal, contrasted with vibrant accents like red or cream – a structured short kurta paired with voluminous salwar will help you mimic her silhouette.

Kareena’s jewellery does the heavy lifting. To copy her look, skip the necklace and go for oversized gold jhumkas or chandbalis with green emerald or glass-bead drops, and stack gold-toned kadas on one wrist to keep the look effortless rather than over-the-top heavy.

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Keep the hair away from your face by pulling the front sections of your hair back tightly into a half-pony, ensuring your statement earrings don't get tangled or hidden. If a full embroidered salwar feels too heavy for a daytime event, swap the bottoms for plain ivory pants, but keep the heavy gold earrings to maintain the elevated feel.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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