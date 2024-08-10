Kareena Kapoor channels her inner 'begum' as she poses inside gorgeous study at Mumbai home. See pics

See pics of 'queen' Kareena Kapoor

The actor looked beautiful in the kurta outfit as she posed for pictures in the library-cum-study of her and Saif's family home in Mumbai. She posed on a sofa with a bookshelf in the background in some of the pictures she posted. The actor simply added a white heart emoji as her caption.

Many reacted with heart eyes and fire emojis on Kareena's recent post. A fan also commented, "Begum Kareena (heart emoji)." Another wrote, "Gorgeous Bebo (Kareena's nickname)." A comment also read, "Queeeeeeeen..." Another person said, "Omg (Oh my God) Bebo, love you my gorgeous..." A fan also said, “No matter how beautiful anyone is, but everyone fades in front of Kareena...”

Kareena's holiday pics

Earlier on Sunday, Kareena shared a series of pictures from their long vacation. In the first picture, Saif is seen relaxing with a hat covering his face, and the second picture features Kareena herself. Along with the pictures, Kareena added a caption that read, “Chalo ji (Come on) time to work... and that's a wrap to summer 2024. See you soon my Mumbai.”

Upcoming work

Kareena will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the Singham franchise. Singham was released in 2011, followed by Singham Returns in 2014.