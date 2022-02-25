Step inside Kareena Kapoor's walk-in closet, check out her shoe and bag collection. Watch

Kareena Kapoor was among those who headlined a party hosted on Thursday to celebrate Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding. The actor arrived in a one-sleeved black dress paired with heels. A video of her checking herself out in the mirror at what appears to be her home before leaving for the bash has surfaced on social media. The video gives a sneak peek into her walk-in closet. Also read: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora join Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar at their post wedding bash. See pics

Kareena is known for her style and sense of fashion. A look into her closet shows a huge rack lined up with heels and boots. Another rack shows various designer handbags on display. There is also a wooden chair and a table in the closet along with a tiny cane stool placed under the dressing table. A traditional carpet adorns the floor, in sync with the conventional style and design that defines her and Saif Ali Khan's new house.

Kareena united with her girl gang, including sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, at the party. All of them were dressed up in black, with Malaika stealing the spotlight in a racy gown.

Kareena was once asked to name a friend who wishes to raid her wardrobe. She had told Vogue, “I think everyone wants to raid mine.”

Kareena had once revealed that while she shops a lot but hardly wears all that she buys. She had once told DNA in an interview, “When I am stepping out for my personal work Tanya (her then stylist) tells me to put on kajal, not to wear tracks and chappals. By the time I finish shooting and have to go for a party I am so tired I wear whatever I see. Mom (Babita) and my sister (Karisma) also scold me that nobody ever sees what I shop as I don’t wear those clothes but keep them in the closet.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON