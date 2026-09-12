Kareena Kapoor revisits sister Karisma’s Zubeidaa leheriya look with a throwback pic: ‘Always knew we had great taste’

Leheriya sarees have been populating everyone's timeline once again, ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan came wrapped in a rainbow-toned chiffon saree for the Daayra music launch in Mumbai. Now, the actor has given a shoutout to her sister Karisma Kapoor, who wore a similar look in her 2001 film Zubeidaa.

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‘Always knew we had good taste…’

On September 11, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to post a collage featuring her in the leheriya saree she wore to the music launch of her film and her sister Karisma Kapoor in a similar-looking leheriya drape from Zubeidaa. She posted the Story with the song ‘Main Albeli’ from the movie playing in the background.

“Well, I always knew we have good taste…sisters forever @therealkarismakapoor,” Kareena captioned the post. Check it out here:

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A screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story.

How did the internet react?

{{^usCountry}} Soon, pictures of the OG style-icon sisters started circulating online, with fans and Instagram users praising them for their evergreen style. Diet Sabya, the fashion watchdog, posted a carousel of pictures of the Bollywood divas who wore the Leheriya sarees over the years, and nailed it, too, with the caption, “By the way, all the IT gworls (girls) have worn the leheriya saris.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon, pictures of the OG style-icon sisters started circulating online, with fans and Instagram users praising them for their evergreen style. Diet Sabya, the fashion watchdog, posted a carousel of pictures of the Bollywood divas who wore the Leheriya sarees over the years, and nailed it, too, with the caption, “By the way, all the IT gworls (girls) have worn the leheriya saris.” {{/usCountry}}

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“A lewk created with traditional Rajasthani tie-dye technique, which creates lines and waves in such striking harmony that colour theory may need a new chapter,” they added, posting pictures of Rekha from Umrao Jaan, Karisma Kapoor from Zubeida, Kareena in her latest leheriya ook, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani…, and Shilpa Shetty in the drape.

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Instagram users loved the stars in the traditional drape, but also pointed out how Indians, especially Rajasthani women, have been wearing it for generations. One commented, “Girlies in Rajasthan are doing it every day with so much grace.”

Another commented, “Lolo’s (Karisma Kapoor) Zubeida outfits still have a grip on the relevant audience.” “But only one of them is looking like CASATTA!” someone else wrote, referencing Kareena's look.

The beauty of the Leheriya

A lehariya saree is a traditional Indian garment from Rajasthan featuring distinctive diagonal wave or stripe patterns made using a classic tie-and-dye technique. The name ‘lehariya’ comes from the word lehar, meaning wave in Hindi, as the diagonal chevron or stripe patterns mimic the look of water waves or wind blowing across desert sand dunes. The drape originates from Jaipur and Jodhpur in Rajasthan.