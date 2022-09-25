Kareena Kapoor shows how cool moms slay fashion statements in comfy top and cargo trousers for an outing: All pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their two kids, Taimur Ali Khan, 5, and Jehangir Ali Khan, 1, stepped out in Mumbai to enjoy a family outing. The paparazzi clicked Saif with his two sons in Bandra. He was captured holding them in his arms and then making them sit inside the car. Later, Kareena also joined the father-son trio. For the outing, Kareena showed her fans how cool moms slay fashion statements dressed in a comfy top and cargo trousers. Keep scrolling to find out how she styled the outfit.

Kareena Kapoor goes for a family outing with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan enjoyed a weekend outing with their two sons, Taimur and Jeh. The paparazzi clicked Kareena, who recently celebrated her 42nd birthday, outside her residence in Mumbai. The star chose an elegant fit that screamed comfort for the occasion. One can easily translate the look for kicking back at home, running errands around town or hanging out with friends for a lazy lunch date. If you loved Kareena's attire, don't forget to take some tips from the star. Check out Kareena's photos below. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's classy jumpsuit for Mercedes event can take you straight from work to a night out, we love it)

Kareena Kapoor clicked outside her home in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena wore a white top featuring a round neckline, half-length sleeves, a figure-hugging fitting, and contrasting black piping on the trims. She tucked the tee inside her cargo trousers to give a structured vibe to her outfit. They come in a beige shade and feature a matching fabric belt to cinch the waist, side pockets, a loose straight fitting, and a smocked waist.

Kareena Kapoor stuns in a comfy ensemble for an outing. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena accessorised her outfit with minimal accessories, keeping in mind the comfy vibe of her look. She went for black tinted sunglasses and strappy sandals. Lastly, she chose side-parted open tresses, nude lips, a no-makeup look, blushed cheeks and glowing skin for the glam picks.

Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan kept his fit for the outing casual in a pink-coloured round neck printed T-shirt and black jogger pants with a slim-fit hem. He completed his look with a backswept hairdo, glasses, and white sneakers.