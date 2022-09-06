Kareena Kapoor's animal print upgrade for sports bra and gym tights proves you can look incredible while working out

Fuss-free comfort wear always fits the bill for actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. Though the star loves dressing up for date nights with her girl gang or hanging out with her hubby, Saif Ali Khan, she favours oversized silhouettes and breezy fits. One can always spot the star embracing athleisure wholeheartedly and strutting the street of Mumbai in a classic striped shirt and biker shorts. These sartorial choices always scream laidback yet chic vibes, like her the star's latest photoshoot. It will serve you with some Tuesday inspiration to revamp your workout closet.

Kareena Kapoor gives animal print upgrade to sports bra and tights

On Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures from a new photoshoot dressed in two activewear sets. The first look shows Laal Singh Chaddha actor in a multi-coloured sports bra and tights that gave an animal print upgrade to athleisure. Meanwhile, she wore a black and purple crop top and yoga pants for the second look. The star's photoshoot in these trendy fits proved that one could look incredible while working out at the gym. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Timothée Chalamet goes backless in bold red look at Venice Film Festival, reminds desi fans of Kareena Kapoor's Poo)

Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in a printed sports bra and tights set. (Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

In the first two pictures, Kareena donned a sleeveless sports bra with a deep U neckline, cropped hem to show her midriff, and a snug fit. It has black, brown and white stripes alongside an animal pattern. She teamed it with high-waisted bodycon tights featuring the matching print.

Kareena styled her look for the photoshoot with centre-parted open tresses, styled in soft waves, and for the glam picks, the star chose sleek black winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, shimmering pink eye shadow, dewy base, blushed cheeks, and mascara on the lashes.

Kareena Kapoor rocks a black and purple cropped tank top and tights. (Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

In the second set of pictures, Kareena slipped into a black and purple-coloured cropped tank top and high-waisted yoga pants with lace-up sports shoes. Side-parted open locks, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring rounded off the actor's glam picks with the ensemble.

Which athleisure look of Kareena Kapoor Khan did you like the most?