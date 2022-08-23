Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor look gorgeous for dinner date with Natasha Poonawalla, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra

One of the most fashionable sister duos of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, never fail to impress when it comes to their sartorial choices. Whether attending a casual dinner date with friends or strutting the red carpet in the best designer looks, the two divas know how to make an impression. So, it did not surprise us when they gave us another fashion win on Monday night while visiting designer Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai. Natasha Poonawalla and filmmaker Karan Johar also accompanied the two for the dinner date. Keep scrolling to know what they wore for the occasion.

On Monday, the paparazzi clicked Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor outside Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's house in Mumbai. The sister duo posed for the cameras outside the designer's house with Natasha Poonawalla. Karan Johar was also seen at the get-together. Additionally, Natasha Poonawalla posted the gang's picture on her Instagram page and captioned it, "Monday night done right! Chilled but Warm juxtaposition of sorts! Thank you Manish for a super evening! My [heart]'s." Check out the photos from last night below. (Also Read: Loved Kareena Kapoor Khan's simple green suit set for Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her family? It costs ₹22k)

While Kareena kept things casual in a white tee and black baggy pants, Karisma looked stylish in a black midi button-down dress. Midi-length dresses are the real star of this season, taking over the classic LBD (little black dress) from many of your favourite Bollywood stars' wardrobes. Its effortless comfort and classy vibe make it a winner for every event.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Karisma's black midi dress features a V neckline, button closures on the front, cinched detail on the waist defining her svelte frame, half-length sleeves, a front slit, and lace trims on the sleeve, pockets and bottom of the ensemble. Green peep-toe stilettos, an embellished black shoulder bag, chunky bracelets, open tresses, and minimal makeup rounded off the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Natasha Poonawalla enjoy dinner date. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Kareena wore a white round-neck T-shirt featuring black print on the front and half-length sleeves. The star tucked it inside high-waisted black flared pants to create a chic-comfy look.

A dainty necklace, pink-strap smartwatch, bracelets, a top handle black bag, and chunky white sneakers rounded it all off. In the end, Kareena's minimal makeup, bold black liner, and side-parted open tresses gave the final finishing touches.