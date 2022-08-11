Laal Singh Chaddha actor Kareena Kapoor is picture of elegance in ivory suit with Saif Ali Khan for film's screening

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan are all set to welcome their film Laal Singh Chaddha into cinemas today. Last night, the two stars invited the biggest names in Bollywood, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sushmita Sen, and more, to attend a special screening of their movie. Kareena also showed up at the event with her husband and actor, Saif Ali Khan. The star chose a simple ethnic look for the Laal Singh Chaddha premiere event and looked like a picture of elegance in the ensemble.

On Wednesday night, the paparazzi clicked Kareena attending the Laal Singh Chaddha premiere in a simple ivory suit set. The pictures show Kareena posing for the cameras. She also clicked photos with Saif Ali Khan. Her suit set is a perfect pick for lowkey celebrations at home or attending lunch dates with your family. Check out Kareena's look from the event below. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's post-yoga glow during meditation in Lotus Pose will leave you motivated to workout: See pics)

Kareena Kapoor Khan attends Laal Singh Chaddha screening. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena chose an ivory suit set for the Laal Singh Chaddha screening. The star's ethnic ensemble features a kurti made in organza silk fabric. It features a round neckline with a slit, intricate thread embroidery in a floral pattern, see-through sleeves, and a long hem length. A pair of palazzo pants with intricate lace embroidered on the hem completed Kareena's ensemble for the event.

Lastly, Kareena picked a matching ivory dupatta decked with embroidered patterns and a lace border to complete the traditional outfit. She draped it on her shoulder to round it all off. Additionally, Kareena glammed up the ensemble with a sleek messy bun, ivory embellished juttis, bold kohl-lined eyes, sleek black eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, a black bindi, blushed cheeks, dewy base, and nude lip shade.

In the end, Kareena chose minimal accessories to round it all. She opted for silver jhumkis adorned with white pearls and a statement diamond ring.

If you loved Kareena's ensemble, you should definitely take tips for the upcoming festivities or family functions. You can pick minimal styling like Kareena or go for bold picks like red lip shade, choker necklace, open tresses, and pumps.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to hit the cinemas today, August 11.